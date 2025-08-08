$100 Million STOLEN From Housing Programs

A Minnesota Housing Program has been caught stealing more than $100 million dollars and is being shut down

“The FBI says those companies claim to be helping vulnerable Minnesotans find homes, but in reality, clients received little or no actual services or assistance and the fraudsters took large Medicaid payouts anyway. The state program was originally supposed to cost about two and a half million dollars each year plus, but last year alone that number ballooned to more than $100 million. Now no one has yet been charged as part of the federal investigation”

“The sudden shutdown comes as we're learning new details about the extent of the fraud problem in the Housing Stabilization Services program. The Department of Human Services now says nearly 80 providers are accused of fraud and a massive scheme involving Medicaid money.”

“No one has yet been charged as part of the federal investigation.”