Right Flank

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AMV's avatar
AMV
3d

SNAP like all federal programs should be there for people in need only until they can fend for themself thru job programs and child care programs. No illegals or anyone not truly eligible should be getting any benefits. Good start. It’s our tax money. Find out how it happened and prosecute those responsible!

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Chickensusie's avatar
Chickensusie
2d

Brilliant! If only it could last through more than one presidential term. Thank you, Mr. President.

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