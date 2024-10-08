A CIA Operative Made Up The Term Microaggression
And now it's a ubiquitous term amongst the victim class
MK-Ultra is an unethical CIA program aimed at controlling social thought through various means. The program, which was heavily funded by taxpayers and federal funds in the 1950s and 60s, was overseen by chemist Sidney Gottlieb. It is known as the longest-running program for exploring mind control techniques, despite being officially halted. However, new…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.