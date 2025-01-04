President Joe Biden’s decision to give the Presidential Citizens Medal to two traitors to the nation is symbolic of his treason. At this point, it is clear that Biden is on par with Benedict Arnold.

The question is whether American history books of the future will reflect that fact.

Biden’s True Colors are on Display

The purpose of the Presidential Citizens Medal award is to honor patriotic individuals who have selflessly sacrificed for the nation. The awards are meant to highlight those responsible for exemplary deeds of service for fellow man or country. The award is the second-highest honor the president can bestow.

A mere two Republicans were willing to be on the panel tasked with conducting the January 6 investigation. Liz Cheney was one of those two Republicans. For that, Cheney is a traitor to the Republican party.

Cheney played an integral role on a panel that recommended the Department of Justice prosecute Trump on four charges. Those charges are as follows:

· Conspiracy to defraud the nation through aiding an insurrection

· False statement conspiracy

· Obstructing an official proceeding

· A general defrauding of the nation

Biden gave one medal to Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. The other medal was given to Liz Cheney, a RINO from Wyoming. Though Cheney claims to be a conservative, she’s actually a Democrat in disguise. Cheney turned on America’s patriots when siding with Biden and the Dems following January 6.

"President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice." – A statement released from Biden’s White House

Biden’s selection of the two for the prestigious medal indicates he still holds a grudge against Donald Trump and his passionate supporters. The irony is Trump will likely pardon most or even all of those jailed after January 6.

Trump Isn’t on Board With the Medals

Trump has made no secret that he isn’t a fan of Thompson and Cheney. The President-elect has gone out of his way to take verbal aim at both lawmakers.

According to Trump, both Cheney and Thompson broke the law when conducting the investigation into Trump’s actions on and around the day that changed America.

Trump is also justified when taking issue with Biden’s awarding of the medal to those who advocated for his prized issues. Biden unfairly selected longtime friends for the honor including Bill Bradley, Chris Dodd (D-Conn), and Ted Kaufman (D-Del).

In total, Biden is set to award the famous Citizens Medal to nearly two dozen individuals. The extent of the awards is egregious, reflecting Biden’s nepotism.

After all, Biden is the president who hired his own corrupt son to play a pivotal role in the White House. Hunter, a former drug addict and criminal, sat in on White House meetings as an advisor without sufficient experience or merit.

Biden Can’t Get Enough of January 6

To say Biden has used the chaos of January 6 to his advantage would be an understatement. Rewind one year ago and Biden awarded 14 individuals with the Citizens medal. The awards were doled out for protecting the Capitol on the day of the protest.

If Biden were a mature and reasonable adult, he would have left January 6 in the past. Instead, Biden has gravy trained the dramatic day to the advantage of himself and the Democratic party.

It looks like the Dems will continue using Jan 6 to their party’s advantage, potentially indefinitely. Moreover, the mainstream media continues to recycle the events of the day to steer voters toward the political left.

Cheney is a Traitor to the Republican Party

Now that Trump has been re-elected to the White House, it has been revealed that Cheney is on the wrong side of history. Trump and his January 6 supporters are not only set to walk free but reclaim power.

Trump might even go as far as turning the federal government’s lawfare capabilities against Cheney and Thompson. With enough digging, Trump’s legal brass should be able to find at least one law each of the two has broken.

The tables are finally turning. Justice will be served now that Donald Trump is returning to office.