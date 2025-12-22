Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly developing force. Given AI’s growing integration into society, we the people need to understand exactly what it’s all about.

As we speak, there’s a certain narrative about this technology.

If you let the mainstream media tell it, AI is a positive. They claim it’ll pave the way for new jobs and make life easier.

That’s dubious.

But the plot thickens even further…

The training and internal mechanisms of AI leave MUCH to be desired.

As a matter of fact, much of what we’re seeing from the technology raises red flags that ought to be taken seriously!

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media is going above and beyond to keep this information HIDDEN from everyday Americans.

Here’s what it boils down to…

The Fix Is Already In

The most utilized AI programs are the least reliable.

Whether it’s Claude, ChatGPT, or an entirely different tool, AI has a tendency to lie or take its cues from compromised outlets like Wikipedia.

This is how the technology is trained and programmed…meaning, when Americans rely upon it for informative or research purposes, we’re being LIED to.