Alec Baldwin–playing the part of an astute historian–watched at least some of Ken Burns’ documentary The Civil War. He now considers himself an expert on the subject.

Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon’s The War Room, posted a clip of Baldwin on X in which he lectures the camera like a world-weary philosopher who has seen the writing on the wall that no one else can see. He’s just too damn smart for the rest if humanity.

Baldwin says that because no one is willing to compromise, we are in a “pre-Civil War” environment.

“Alec Baldwin says we’re in a ‘pre-Civil War environment’ under the Trump administration,” Winters wrote. “Cringe idiot status on full display.”

It’s not clear if Baldwin is referring to the ongoing civil war in the Democratic Party, a brewing civil war between the radical Left and the rest of America, or a global revolution that would make China’s Mao look like an altar boy.

Whatever the case, the Left isn’t getting its way lately–at least not like they had grown accustomed to under the Biden administration–and when things don't go their way, they’re ready to go to war.

Baldwin isn't alone. Some actual experts believe civil war is coming to the West. One of them is Gad Saad.

Is Civil War Inevitable?

Gad Saad is a U.S. college professor from Lebanon with over a million followers on X. He witnessed the civil war in Lebanon that raged between 1975-1990.

In an interview with The Free Press, Saad spelled out why the West is headed toward civil war and who is to blame.

“Lebanon is the perfect exemplar of what happens when identity politics are taken to their nefarious limits,” Saad said in the interview. “Everything is viewed through the lens of which religion you belong to. So it really is identity politics on steroids.”

Sound familiar? Have you ever seen an angry trans-activist losing it? They do it all the time. Sky News went to the trouble of putting together a compilation clip with angry trans-activists on parade.

You may need to close your eyes if you choose to watch it.

LGBT activists are identity politics on steroids. And Gaad’s right: they're dangerous.

“And I tell people, hey, watch out, because if you want that perfect example of what identity politics is in terms of how you organize society, Lebanon is the place,” Gaad said in the interview.

“Syria is the place. Iraq is the place. Rwanda is the place. So it’s never a good idea when people who live under a supposedly unified nation are more tied to whatever identity marker first defines them more so than the country.”

What’s that got to do with America? MAGA and MAHA, by definition, love America. The Left hates it. If anyone is pining for a civil war, it’s the Left. If we’re not careful, America will be the new Middle East.

“What made the United States great is that I could be anything, but nothing was superseded by my commitment to American values,” Gaad said.

“Once you erase that, once you eradicate that foundational value, you’re going to run into problems. It might take 100 years, it might take 500 years, but you will get the exact same final outcome,” Gaad concluded.

Yes, civil war is coming if the Left gets their way. Elon Musk agrees.

When Sadd posted “War is coming” and followed with, “Some imbeciles are questioning the scope of this prediction so let me be clearer: Civil war is coming to the West.” Musk responded: “100% probability.”

Another scenario was posted by BODADDUCK: “Civil war is not ‘coming’ because nobody has a stake in their nation's well-being, nobody is like, ‘I have to protect gigazog.’”

Put another way, America is full of zombies who play video games while smoking dope. They don’t give a hoot about politics unless the electricity goes off or they run out of munchies.

“What's coming is gang violence and police corruption as the state becomes increasingly insolvent,” the post continues, “just like happens in every failed state e.g. chicago.”

Either the Left instigates an all-out civil war, or they take over the federal government and run it like Chicago by keeping the electricity on and the dope flowing. It’s uglier than sin either way.

The latter scenario sounds a lot like the conclusion of T.S. Eliot’s poem “The Hollow Men.”

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

The only way to prevent either scenario from creating hell on earth is to make certain the Left never gets back into power. If they do, by hook or by crook, it’s anybody’s game.

Nothing Is For Certain

Axios, a decidedly Left publication, published a thought experiment last year. It’s worth citing at length:

“Here's a wild thought experiment: What if we've been deceived into thinking we're more divided, more dysfunctional, and more defeated than we actually are?”

The answer suggests that no, Americans aren't zombies, and most of them aren't crazy.

The article claims their research showed that:

No, most Christians aren't white Christian nationalists who see Donald Trump as a God-like figure. Most are ignoring politics and wrestling with their faith.

No, most college professors aren't trying to silence conservatives or turn kids into liberal activists. Most are teaching math, or physics, or biology.

No, most kids don't hate Israel and run around chanting, "From the river to the sea." On most campuses, most of the time, students are doing what students have always done.

No, most Republicans don't want to ban all abortions starting at conception. No, most Democrats don't want to allow them until birth.

No, immigrants who are here illegally aren't rushing to vote and commit crimes. Actual data show both rarely happen—even amid a genuine crisis at the border.

No, most people aren't fighting on X. Turns out, the vast majority of Americans never tweet at all.

No, most people aren't cheering insults on Fox News and MSNBC in the evening. Turns out, less than 2 percent of Americans are even watching.

The article concludes that “political activism is invading everything, from football to beer to Target. Here, too, most normal people just drink, watch football, and shop—without giving a damn about the politics of it all.”

The last bit is disturbing. When people don’t care about politics at all, they are political zombies, and the nation is doomed because it will end up being run like Chicago.

The good news: 2024 had the “second-highest vote total in U.S. history,” and Trump won. It came in second to the 2020 election that went haywire due to COVID and Leftist shenanigans that should have invalidated the results because it was unconstitutional.

Bottom line: We are not yet a nation of zombies or Leftist revolutionaries like Alec Baldwin thinks, far from it. When push comes to shove, American patriots will rise up and protect their country like they did in 2024.

Leftists beware.