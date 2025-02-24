As many Americans suspected for quite some time, the federal government has been working against this nation’s best interests for decades.

Time and time again, we’re told to trust that those in charge care about we the people and want everyone to have a fair shot. Unfortunately, evidence points to exactly the opposite.

Clip from Alex Jones:

Government officials aren’t just neck deep in corruption. They’ve also been covertly working to maintain total power and control, all while gaslighting anyone who cares to call them out.

Under President Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is rapidly getting to the bottom of uncovering all of this. As pointed out by political commentator Alex Jones, what the DOGE recently discovered is shocking to say the least.

This Should Send Chills Down Every American’s Spine