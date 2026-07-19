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Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
10h

He should just claim that he is a Pakistani and then no problem right?

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
11h

So...while absolutely nothing has been proven, and Romanian courts gave up trying, your 100% subjective smears are straight out of the cancel culture/lawfare targeting playbooks. They just did the same thing to Russel Brand, Justice Kavanaugh, Ben Carson, Clarence Thomas (years ago), and President Trump with exactly the same amount of damning evidence.

How can you possibly trust the sources condemning yet another never convicted of anything target?

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