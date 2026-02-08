AOC LIED About January 6 Five Years Ago

Half a decade later, the deep state is still lying about January 6, 2021.

On that day, Americans journeyed to our nation’s Capitol, peacefully protesting the rigged 2020 election.

Unfortunately, the powers that be were lying in wait.

Antifa INFILTRATED law abiding Trump supporters on the scene. Deep state operatives in the FBI and CIA set up pipe bombs at GOP and Democratic headquarters.

Why? ALL of this was done to make patriotic Americans out to be “insurrectionists” who required subsequent tracking, punishment, and incarceration.

Guess what?

Democrats in Congress were part of the scam too.

They LIED about what happened on January 6, all for the sake of punishing their political opponents.

One of the worst liars of all? New York radical leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC’s Lies Finally Caught Up to Her

During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash five years ago, AOC made jarring claims about January 6.

According to the New York House Democrat, she feared being sexually assaulted and murdered by Trump supporters at the Capitol.

Unfortunately for AOC, these lies are easy to disprove.

During January 6, the congresswoman wasn’t even at the Capitol. Instead, she was at the Cannon House Office Building, a separate area divided by tunnels.

AOC conveniently left this out when she was speaking with CNN…and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why.

Speaking candidly about January 6 didn’t fit the radical leftist agenda of demonizing Trump supporters.

By falsely claiming she feared sexual assault and death at the hands of Trump supporters, it made peaceful protesters appear dangerous.

This is SHAMEFUL…yet such lies are par for the course with Democrats.

She Also Went After Republicans in Congress

AOC’s lies about January 6 weren’t only weaponized against peaceful protesters at the Capitol.

She also tried getting Republicans removed from the House and Senate.

Since 2021, AOC’s accused GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley of “insurrection” for daring to combat a rigged 2020 election.

Calling January 6 a “terrorist attack,” AOC also made an even more unhinged claim: according to her, any Republican who opposes election fraud should be EXPELLED from Congress.

That’s not just a difference in political opinion.

That’s a DANGEROUS move to usurp power and rig the entire system against conservatives.

Her Antics Are Only Getting More Radical

Since lying about January 6, AOC’s only become more fixated on making the United States unrecognizable.

Case in point? She campaigned for pro Hamas radical Zohran Mamdani, ushering him in as New York City’s mayor.

Now, there are rumors of AOC potentially gearing up for a 2028 presidential run.

Even after being called out for her January 6 lies, the Democratic congresswoman never once apologized.

She’s had YEARS to course correct, yet only gets more extreme and dangerous.

Patriots should be aware of what that means.

No More Sitting on the Sidelines

With the midterms coming, you can bet that AOC’s working overtime to get more radical leftists in Congress.

She’ll keep lying about January 6, Trump supporting patriots, and anyone else who stands against woke extremism.

Be prepared for that.

We MUST combat the lies of AOC at every turn.

This means calling out her false narratives about January 6. It also means speaking out about why Democrats are enemies of the people.

Make no mistake about it…

AOC wants EVERY congressional seat, governorship, mayorship, school board, and the White House occupied with people like Mamdani.

That’s the END of the United States as we know it.

Forever.

Even with President Trump back in office, we can’t afford to be complacent. AOC and her ilk are working harder than ever to put us all in danger.

That’s a FACT.

We have to OUTWORK her…or our nation will crumble.