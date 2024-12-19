LGBTQ and alternative lifestyles have been championed by media, corporations, and politicians alike. The tide is finally shifting back toward traditionalism in the aftermath of the recent election.

The election of Donald Trump along with Republicans in the House and Senate has paved a path back toward convention. That traditionalism is symbolized by Apple’s latest commercial dubbed Heartstrings. The ad debuted on November 28th in anticipation of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Though Apple’s latest ad centers on using its tech gizmos for hearing assistance, it has a wholesome underlying theme. That theme is the restoration of the traditional family unit.

Apple’s Latest Commercial Symbolizes America’s Return to Normal

Those of you who grew up in the 80s remember a time when many mothers stayed at home with their children. Spacious suburban homes were affordable thanks to the nuclear family unit. Men worked, women had kids, and gladly took care of them at home.

Women flooded the workforce in the decades that followed. Many of those women remained single and childless. Factor in the absurdly high divorce rate along with absentee fathers and we are now mired in a housing crisis with no solution in sight.

Check out Apple’s new commercial and you’ll get a peek at what America was like when it was great.

Up until the 90s, the nuclear family was largely intact thanks to a fertility replacement rate well above 2.1. Most families consisted of a mother, father, two kids and a pet sharing a large house.

Apple recreated the traditional American family in response to the re-election of Donald Trump. Making America Great Again means starting families from within instead of replacing the population with impoverished immigrants willing to work for peanuts.

We are on the Cusp of a Nuclear Family Cultural Revolution

It is often said that America was truly great in the period between the end of World War II and the 1970s. It is during that 30-year period that the nuclear family thrived. Americans paired up, raised families, and spent money on their loved ones as opposed to consumer items.

Though there is a bit of irony in a consumer electronics company promoting the narrative of a wholesome family unit, doing so is wise. Granted, the more money Americans spend on Apple gadgets, the less remains for the family. However, branding the company in the spirit of the budding family cultural revolution will be profitable.

Apple’s commercial features an intact nuclear family unit that pulls on American’s heartstrings. A family is artfully portrayed to promote the computer company’s AirPod hearing aid function. The nifty little tech device will convert into hearing aids that help a billion people hear again.

The ad starts with a family gathering by the Christmas tree. The daughter unwraps a guitar-shaped present. The daughter exclaims she thinks she knows what the present is.

Viewers then listen to the remainder of the commercial through the father’s damaged ears while he drinks coffee and stares at the outdoor scenery. The ad then presents joyous yet muffled flashbacks of the daughter, making it clear that the father is hard of hearing.

The father unboxes new AirPods. The daughter’s muffled voice becomes audible for commercial viewers to hear. It is at that moment that the American family is reborn.

The emotional ad is especially striking considering Apple previously focused on upbeat commercials characterized by energetic individuals.

There is Nothing More Important Than Family

The re-election of Donald Trump sends a loud and clear message to feminist leftists: the American family unit is back. Apple echoed the sentiment with its pro-family ad for the holidays.

Other businesses will likely do the same in the weeks, months, and years that follow.

We might be on the cusp of a new golden conservative era in which a Republican mandate leads to a revitalization of what matters most: family ties.

The transition back toward familial cohesiveness allows men to be providers, women to be mothers, and kids to be kids. It is the intact family unit that makes a nation great. In contrast, a nation of singles is bound to fail.

The Trump Family Exemplifies What Should be the American Norm

Let’s hope Donald Trump’s kids follow in his footsteps of becoming a father, leader, and president of the free world. If Trump appoints Donald Trump Jr. and Eric trump to White House roles, they’ll be in prime position for political careers.

There is a chance we are on the brink of a Trump dynasty in which one of Trump’s children succeeds him. Such a political dynasty is perfectly possible through America’s vibrant democracy.

There is even a chance that Baron Trump could eventually succeed Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump for an epic multi-decade Trump family era. America would be better for it.