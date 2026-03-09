We don’t know as much as we think we do.

Humans live on a speck of a planet in the backwaters of a galaxy among billions and billions of other galaxies.

Friedrich Nietzsche—who got a lot of things dead wrong and other things spot-on correct—put it this way:

In some remote corner of the universe, poured out flickering in innumerable solar systems, there was once a star upon which clever animals invented cognition. It was the most arrogant, most mendacious moment in world history…

Think about it.

And yet mainstream science—reductionist science—would have us believe that they have pinned down not only how the universe came into existence, but how life on Earth came to be and evolved.

Today, public schools teach children about evolutionary theory as if it were fact.

It’s not. Not even close.

According to Karl Popper, the preeminent philosopher of science of the 20th century, Darwin’s theory of evolution didn’t even qualify as a scientific hypothesis.

“Evolution is not a fact,” Popper contended. “Evolution doesn’t even qualify as a theory or as a hypothesis. It is a metaphysical research program, and it is not really testable science.”

In a 1981 Science Digest article, Duane Gish took it further:

There were no human witnesses to the origin of the Universe, the origin of life, or the origin of a single living thing. These were unique, unrepeatable events of the past that cannot be observed in nature or repeated in the laboratory. Thus, neither creation nor evolution qualifies as a scientific theory, and each is equally religious. As the scientific philosopher Sir Karl Popper has stated, evolution is not a testable scientific theory but a metaphysical research program.

In short, humans are religious animals.

Religion is what makes humans unique. No other animals have the capacity to practice it.

How a person chooses to engage with this crucial aspect of their humanity shapes how they live.

It stands to reason that a person who truly believes they are made in the image of God will behave differently from one who maintains they evolved from apes.

Leftists Hate God

In 1983, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn boiled it down in his acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion.

Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions.

Because Leftists hate God, they glommed onto evolutionary theory like ticks on a bloodhound’s neck.

Because Leftists promote evolution as a godless antidote to religion, they invaded the sciences.

Catholic scientists such as Belgian Catholic priest Georges Lemaitre, who bridged the gap between science and faith, were pushed aside because there is no room for God when everything is reduced to materiality.

Ironically, it was Lemaitre who came up with the Big Bang hypothesis of the origin of the universe. It wouldn’t take long for the Left to eliminate God from the theory.

Now, because Leftists also infiltrated the public education system, they teach evolution while poo-pooing religion.

Leftists treat evolution as a fact and creationism as a myth, and they’re likely the ones teaching your kids.

New Research Overturns Human/Chimp Claim

An article in Science and Culture Today reported scientists had discovered that chimps aren’t anywhere near as related to humans as is commonly accepted.

It went largely unnoticed, probably because the lede was buried, likely on purpose, because it destroyed the widely accepted notion that chimps and humans only differ by 1% of DNA.

The author of the article, Casey Luskin, asks, “How many times have you heard it said that the human and chimpanzee genomes are so similar that they are only ‘1 percent different’ at the level of their DNA?”

That’s what the Left wants you to believe because it shows that “humans and chimps share common ancestry, but that humans aren’t all that special, which is a common talking point in science journalism and other public discussions.”

“This ‘fact,’ continues Luskin, “has been discussed so much that it has become what the late biologist Jonathan Wells famously called an ‘icon of evolution.’”

Indeed.

Luskin cited data in Nature that reveals “human DNA is far more different from chimp DNA than previously thought.”

The new data show that the 1% claim isn’t just misleading, it’s blatantly false.

The results of the study are like a nuclear detonation:

At least 12.5 percent and possibly up to 13.3 percent of the chimp and human genomes represent a “gap difference” between the two genomes. That means there’s a “gap” in one genome compared to the other, often where they are so different that they cannot even be aligned.

There are also significant alignable sections of the two genomes that show “short nucleotide variations” which differ by only about 1.5 percent. We can add this difference to the “gap difference,” and calculate a 14 percent to 14.9 percent total difference between human and chimp genomes. This means that the actual difference between human and chimp DNA is 14 times greater than the often-quoted 1 percent statistic.

Think about it.

A ‘gap’ in one of the genomes when compared to the other that is so different they can’t even be aligned blows the bottom out of human evolutionary theory.

The gap indicates there is no missing link, as no link is present to be missed.

He Who Has Eyes To Read

Nowhere in the technical paper of the groundbreaking research is it stated clearly that human and chimp DNA are actually approximately 14% different.

According to Luskin, “You have to dig deep into the Supplementary Data to find it, and even there it is opaquely stated in technical jargon.”

That’s crazy because the study has huge implications for the prevailing idea that humans are only 1% genetically different from chimps.

It impacts long-held beliefs on evolution, origins, and the exceptional status of human beings.

Why then do the papers seem to obscure the numbers, “making them hard to find for the reader, whether a scientist or layman”?

Are the writers merely incompetent? Or is the obfuscation deliberate?

Are teachers who push evolution and poo-poo creationism merely incompetent, or do they have an agenda?

It’s likely a bit of both, as the two generally walk hand-in-hand.

People have lost confidence in institutions because they have been infiltrated by Leftists.

The best way to restore confidence in these institutions that civilization depends on is to teach the up-and-coming generations the truth, no matter what it may be.

Truth at all costs. That’s the way to save the West.