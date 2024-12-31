The Woke Mind Virus underwent intensive gain of function research in humanities departments at the colleges and universities of the West. The weaponized version of the virus was then injected into schools of education and infected the entire university. From there the virus spread to mainstream society.

Literary critic Roland Barthes’ influential 1968 essay–the 1960s served as a Petri Dish for the Woke Mind Virus–“The Death of the Author” played a key role in weaponizing the disease. In his essay, Barthes argued that the author's intention in writing a literary work doesn’t matter because the reader can never know for certain what it is.

The reader does not know who is speaking in a novel–a character, the author, or language itself. Barthes chose the latter. In doing so he heralded a reign of terror led by Reader Response literary theorists which focused “on the reader or audience reaction to a particular text, perhaps more than the text itself.”

If that sounds like bull, it is. If you sideline the author's intent when reading a novel or poem–or anything else–a text ends up meaning whatever the reader wants it to and because of this, by logical necessity, means nothing at all. Meaning anything means nothing.

Something had to fill the void. Nature abhors a vacuum. Humans loathe a lack of meaning–so much so that they’ll create it themselves, given the opportunity.

That’s what feminists, Marxists, LGBT ideologues, Freudians–and whatever else the useless academics who live off the written work of others like tapeworms sucking the life out of the world’s great literature–did. They made up meanings that didn't correspond with the reality of the text.

It’s a wicked ploy: first, tell the “student” (read recruit) a text can mean whatever the reader brings to it and then instruct (brainwash) them to read it under a particular lens as an example of what the text could (should) mean–according to the instructor’s ideological bent.

Literary critics, by and large, are failed philosophers. Their logic crumbles under scrutiny. For critics like Barthes and all who followed him, the author is dead. The text is at the mercy of readers who, like drugged-up Sybils singing subjective predictions in ecstatic frenzy, destroy the text by rendering it meaningless.

Reading Shakespeare under a Marxist lens–Shakespeare knew nothing about Marx because Marx had yet to be born–is absurd. Absurdity is an absence of meaning. It would be like attempting to fix a 1947 Ford pickup using 2024 Tesla parts.

Barthes may as well have titled the essay “The Death of Western Civilization.” With the death of the author, God dies too. Where there is no truth, anything goes. Satan, no matter Milton’s intent in Paradise Lost, becomes a hero to whom many a college student willingly signs over their soul.

Maybe that’s why “Enrollment in the humanities is in free fall at colleges around the country,” and The New Yorker pronounced the English major as good as dead in 2023.

British Bull Piles On The Stink

It’s okay to feel sorry for the newly minted Ph.D. Ally Louks. She fell for the sickeningly sweet smell of the death of the humanities like a blue bottle fly attracted to decaying meat–she couldn't help it.

Louks stirred up internet hornets when she posted on X that her UK thesis examining “olfactory oppression” passed with “no corrections” and she was awarded a Ph.D. in English Literature.

Poor thing. Nobody told Louks that her degree in literature is devoid of meaning because it doesn't give a hoot what the author intended and anybody can read into the text however they like.

The title of Louks’ thesis, “Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose,” is telling. Politicizing scent is a boldly stupid move.

Louks reads smell into texts to examine “how scent facilitates ‘smell’s application in creating and subverting gender, class, sexual, racial and species power structures,’ according to the abstract (summary).”

Her conclusion: “olfactory disgust” can result in a person’s “rejection.” Good for you, Dr. Louks! Too bad you didn’t realize the obvious sooner. Your Ph.D. stinks to high heaven and will be rejected by everyone except the Leftist language police who will use it to oppress people who disagree with them (most everyone).

Maybe that was the point. Was Louks looking to climb the Leftist ladder by writing a useless thesis that has zero real-world applicability?

The fact that Louk’s initial post created a flurry of internet activity–over 107 million views as this is written–is in part a testament to the potency of the Woke Mind Virus and the herd immunity that is finally catching up with it.

Online critics attacked Louks’ academic work as the reason “everything is falling apart,” among other things.

One critic put it bluntly: “Her thesis statement is basically: ‘If you say someone stinks, people like them less.’ You know, like we all learned from watching cartoons when we were four. She got a PhD for this, and from the looks of her, she probably believes that this entitles her to an extremely high-status lifestyle.

According to Louks, her work “got me an offer to study at Oxford, among other world-leading institutions.”

That’s not all, “It’s even worse than you think. That’s a Cambridge University PhD and she’s now teaching there–Cambridge Uni is one of the UK’s top two universities and ranked fifth globally.”

It appears Louks stinky degree did land her high-status offers at elite universities in Britain. The Woke Mind Virus hasn't quite killed its host yet–the elite university–but, given time, the human brain's immune system, fueled by common sense antibodies, will prevail.

Have fun “Dr.” Louks. Keep that ego inflated. You are–one hopes–the last of a dying breed, the useless academic.

Why would anyone knowingly pay for these people to infect their children with the Woke Mind Virus?