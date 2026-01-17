Ashli Babbit’s Mother Lays Wreath on Capitol Steps

On January 6, 2021, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was tragically killed while rallying for justice.

An American patriot to the core, Babbitt loved her country and she loved President Trump.

That’s why she exercised her First Amendment right to protest a rigged 2020 election.

The powers that be HATED Babbitt for it. When a rogue deep state agent gunned her down, Democrats cheered like vultures.

They said she deserved it.

They said she was a “danger.”

Real patriots know better. Real Americans stand with Babbitt.

We cherish her legacy, her service to her country, and her willingness to stand up against left wing tyranny!

Five years after Babbitt’s murder, patriots came together again to honor her memory and demand justice.

The Wreath That Speaks a Thousands Words

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, went to the Capitol, laying a wreath to honor her daughter.

Witthoeft did this while surrounded by law enforcement and other patriots who stood against 2020 election fraud.

That’s something the deep state can NEVER erase.

During this wreath laying, the surrounding crowd chanted Babbitt’s name. Other people carried red and white flowers to honor the Air Force veteran and her mother.

Video footage of the event shows many patriots crying, mourning an innocent life that was cruelly snuffed out.

The Fifth Anniversary March

This laying of a wreath for Babbitt also coincided with January 6 protesters holding a Fifth Anniversary March.

After a press conference near the Ellipse, patriots peacefully walked in unison along Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue.

This was done in honor of Babbitt and others who stood against the obviously rigged 2020 election.

A clear message has been sent here…

We the people will NEVER be silenced or intimidated.

During the Fifth Anniversary March, patriots also gave statements to media outlets like Real America’s Voice.

Shane Jenkins, a January 6 protester who got assaulted and injured five years ago, spoke about what happened.

Jenkins explained how he and other protesters suffered greatly over the course of years. Their troubles ranged from unjust imprisonments to PTSD later on… and much more.

Deep State Agitators Made an Appearance

Five years later, the powers that be haven’t given up on trying to tarnish Ashli Babbitt’s legacy.

During the same time her mother laid a wreath, left wing disruptors emerged, hoping to create a scene.

With NO regard for Micki Witthoeft mourning her daughter, these leftists used megaphones to make noise and shout derogatory names.

They ought to be ashamed of themselves. Though despite the interruptions, patriots weren’t deterred from honoring Babbitt’s memory.

NONE of the agitators stopped people from speaking about the abuse they faced while protesting a rigged election either.

Trump’s White House Joins in Honoring Ashli Babbitt

When America First patriots gathered at Capitol Hill on January 6, 2026, they weren’t alone.

President Trump’s administration stood alongside them in spirit, adding a new page to the White House’s official website.

For starters, the January 6 webpage notes that Babbitt was murdered in cold blood.

This is CRITICAL.

It directly dismantles leftist lies that accuse the Air Force veteran of being “violent” or “causing” her own murder.

The White House then acknowledged additional January 6 protesters who faced attacks, beatings, and other brutalities.

Finally, a reminder of President Trump pardoning unjustly persecuted Americans can also be found on the January 6 official webpage.

That’s important.

It sends a clear message: in the end, real justice will ALWAYS be served in this country.

Democrats imprisoned peaceful protesters.

President Trump set them free.

If Ashli Babbitt were still with us, she’d be PROUD to see Trump back in the White House, standing with freedom fighters, and holding the radical left accountable.