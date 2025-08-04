Get 47% off for 1 year

When President Trump returned to the White House, Americans rejoiced. After four long years of the Biden regime, we finally got back a president who cares about our interests.

Under the previous administration, deep state operatives were able to run amok with no consequences. Trump supporters got persecuted, social media censorship increased, and big pharma spiraled out of control. To say that most Americans were walking on eggshells during this period would be an understatement.