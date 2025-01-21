Preemptive pardons have been uncommon throughout American history. Though unusual, it appears preemptive pardoning fall within the confines of law.

President Biden preemptively pardoned General Mark Milley before turning power over to President Donald Trump.

Milley Just got a Get out of Jail Free Card

General Milley responded to the preemptive pardon issued by Biden, stating he is deeply grateful for the free pass. The fact that Milley admits he is grateful indicates he is likely guilty. Milley played a key role in the January 6th investigation.

Biden’s logic in preemptively pardoning Milley is that doing so prevents Trump from enacting what leftists consider to be revenge. Some Democrats insist Trump’s new administration would reprise Milley and members of the January 6 investigation panel.

“The issuance of the [Milley] pardon should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.” – Biden

The left and the right disagree on Biden’s characterization of Milley and other anti-Trump public figures as selfless public servants.

A witch hunt of Trump and his supporters does not constitute a “tireless commitment” as Biden describes it.

Biden and Milley have incorrectly characterized Trump as a “wannabe dictator” intent on ruining the lives of those who oppose him. The Don likely agrees it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars and judicial system resources to uncover potentially damning truths about Milley.

A Pardon Prior to Investigation Should be Illegal

Though the granting of clemency at the end of a presidential term is common, the twist is that Biden’s decision is applicable to an individual who has not been investigated. It is possible that Trump would have investigated and brought charges against Milley.

If such action were taken, the country would enter an unprecedented situation in which the judiciary is uncertain of what to do.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong – and in fact have done the right thing – and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.” – Biden

Biden insists Trump has an extensive list of political enemies that he will seek vengeance upon. Though Trump clearly favors loyalists, he has enough on his hands upon returning to the White House.

It is highly unlikely that Trump would have zeroed in on Milley when the economy is sluggish and the United States is financing the war against Russia in Ukraine. Milley is a has-been and represents yesterday’s news.

Milley Will Live the Rest of his Life in Fear

Milley, the prior chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, is on record stating he believes Donald Trump is a fascist. Milley has been publicly critical of Trump’s actions and statements made before and during the Capitol protest.

The fact that Milley expressed relief after his preemptive pardon makes it abundantly clear he was worried about a potential punishment.

“After 43 years of faithful service in uniform to our nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights.” – Milley

Even if Milley were investigated, there is no guarantee he would be prosecuted. If prosecuted, there is no guarantee he would be imprisoned or otherwise punished.

Yet Milley still bent the knee to Biden, heaping on the praise for preventing additional scrutiny.

Milley’s response to the pardon makes everyone with critical thinking skills wonder what, exactly, he is hiding.

Might an investigation find some skeletons in the general’s closet?