By all accounts, the corruption and greed of pharmaceutical companies are unmatched. They will do just about anything to make a buck, even if it puts everyday people in harm’s way.

Big pharma isn’t scared to play the long game either. For them, drumming up fear over a fairly benign issue (like COVID) and then rolling out a legitimately dangerous “solution” (experimental jabs) is just the cost of doing business.

In many cases, holding these companies accountable for their lies is easier said than done. Over a period of decades, big pharma has managed to get its hooks in regulatory agencies, the mainstream media, and other industries.

Believe it or not, many companies that are tasked with overseeing pharmaceutical companies also remain on their payroll. With this in mind, any “regulation” of big pharma is just theatrical performance for the public’s sake.

Every few years, new insights about these companies come out. Understandably, most folks believe big pharma couldn’t possibly go any lower. Yet time and time again, the exact opposite reality is demonstrated.

This month alone, new developments about blood pressure changes - and the lies we’ve all been fed about them - were just revealed.

Yet Another Money Grab

For generations, hypertension was categorized as any reading surpassing 140/90. However, this shifted in 2017, thanks to the American Heart Association. Suddenly, 120/80 was deemed the “new normal” for healthy blood pressure.

Why was this changed? Well, the medical establishment would argue that new research allowed them to update their current findings. Unfortunately, the truth is a lot more sinister than this.

Big pharma ultimately realized that moving the goalpost from 140/90 to 120/80 opened the door to big time bucks. After this shift, over 30 million Americans were deemed to have high blood pressure, thus making them “eligible” for medication.