Trump and RFK Jr. reveal Americans have been paying 10 times the amount for the same drugs, by the same manufacturers, in other countries.

Trump and RFK Jr just blew the lid off yet another Big Pharma scam aside from COVID. You thought that Pfizer and Moderna making billions off of Covid Vaccines was a racket, well, set your eyes upon the latest scam uncovered by our president-elect.

Before we dig into just how much Big Pharma has been charging America for other drugs aside from vaccines, let’s look at what they’ve made just off of that bioweapon, set to cull the masses while making a few CEOs and their shareholders a tidy sum.

Looking at a variety of sources, and trusting that none of them reveal the full amount, including Oxfam International, CNBC, ReliefWeb, KFF Health News, Reuters, FiercePharma, POLITICO, PharmaVoice, and others, we get a summary of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine earnings since 2021, respectively. Both companies benefited from high profit margins. Pfizer earned about 25–30% profit, and Moderna earned about 70% profit in most years, as you can see below:

Pfizer profits (split with BioNTech) from COVID and other vaccines :

2021 : $36.8 billion (Comirnaty) + negligible Paxlovid = ~$36.8 billion

2022 : $37.8 billion (Comirnaty) + $18.9 billion (Paxlovid) = $56.7 billion

2023 : $11.2 billion (Comirnaty) + $1.2 billion (Paxlovid) = $12.4 billion

2024 : $5.3 billion (Comirnaty) + $5.7 billion (Paxlovid) = ~$11 billion

Total (2021–2024) : Approximately $116.9 billion from COVID-19 products.

Profit (2021–2022): $35 billion in net profits from COVID-19 products.

Moderna profits from COVID and other vaccines:

2021 : $17.7 billion (Spikevax)

2022 : $18.4 billion (Spikevax)

2023 : $6.8 billion (Spikevax)

2024 : ~$4 billion (Spikevax, projected)

Total (2021–2024) : Approximately $46.9 billion from Spikevax.

Profit (2021–2022): $20 billion in net profits from Spikevax.

Americans Pay 422 Percent More For Drugs

But these profits are nothing compared to what they’ve been raking in on other drugs. In a 2022 HHS report, we learn that U.S. drug prices for all brands, including generic drugs were nearly three times as high as prices in 33 OECD comparison countries. For every dollar paid in other countries for drugs, consumers in the U.S. pay $2.78. The gap is widening over time as U.S. drug prices grow faster than drug prices in other countries, and the mix of drugs changes.

What’s worse, U.S. prices for brand drugs were 422 percent of prices in other countries or at least 322 percent if we adjust for estimated rebates in the U.S., but not for estimated rebates in other countries.

As a Reason Foundation article details, America’s healthcare system is broken. Pharmaceuticals account for only about 9% of total healthcare spending, yet Americans spend more than double the average per capita expenditure of other developed countries on prescription drugs. We also have the worst health of any other country, with the most access to “healthcare.”

You can use that term loosely once you uncover what doctors and insurance companies have been doing to American people for more than a decade, not to mention people like Anthony Fauci, who have a despicable track record at the NIH before the Covid scam even began.

What do you suppose the profit margins are for Big Pharmaceutical companies with these kind of markups?

Life-Saving Drug Costs Holding People’s Lives for Ransom

And while many drugs are just straight-up poison, some are vital, even critical for people to stay alive. Take Sarah, for example. She needs to purchase a 10 mL bottle of insulin. She lives in Georgia. It costs $450 at her local pharmacy, even if she tries to use coupons. Sara estimates it will cost her $3,000 a month to stay alive without insurance, and you can bet insurance will jack up the cost even more.

Lawsuits and Settlements Don’t Work to Deter Pfizer, Glaxo-Smith Kline, and Others

For those who have tried to sue the pants off Big Pharma, thinking it will make a difference, behold how they shirk these accusations, even with large payouts, like a giant swatting a flea. Look at companies like Johnson and Johnson, who put carcinogenic crap in baby powder, or Pfizer, who, before Covid vaccines settled a $2.3 billion out-of-court claim to defendants after the company promoted extra Valdecoxib Tablets, Geodon Capsules, Lyrica Pregabalin, and Zyvox, even though they allegedly paid kickbacks to drug pushers (doctors) and submitted false claims about the drugs’ efficacy to the U.S. government. A $2.3 billion settlement is chump change to a Big Pharma company that makes billions every day, swindling America.

Trump and RFK Jr Say it Stops Now

Trump just vowed to stop the gravy train for Big Pharma. He told the press that Americans will no longer subsidize the rest of the world’s healthcare. We won’t pay $1100 for a weight loss drug that costs $50 in Europe or Canada. In fact, whatever country pays the lowest price for a drug, for it to be sold to Americans, it will have to meet that price.

This will mean that potentially trillions upon trillions of ill-gotten profits are about to come to a screeching halt for Big Pharma, and all of America is here for it. People will no longer have to choose between getting an insulin shot and paying their mortgage, or saving their parents’ lives with a drug like Ivermectin instead of taking a Covid shot. You can watch the full speech Trump gave about historical changes in drug prices for Americans, here.