Anyone who remains a supporter of Bill Gates, thinking that he’s some kind of Uber-philanthropist, needs to dig a little deeper. Bill Gates and his so-called foundations have largely propped up the United Nations' agenda for depopulation, primarily through research into vaccines, including a $55 million “donation” to BioNTech, the Biden-funded biowarfare and vaccine research firm, right before the “Covid outbreak.”

Gates is Not a Philanthropist

Let’s start by debunking his so-called philanthropic efforts. Gates has heavily promoted the UN’s Agenda 21 which plans to forcibly remove people from rural areas, which he is quickly buying up farmland in to attempt to control the food supply, to smart-cities where people can easily be controlled as well. Gates also heavily supports the UN’s Agenda 2030 for “sustainable development” which is a greenwashed version of the same plan.

Gates and his cronies want to privatize nature. By owning all the seed, patenting it, owning all the farmland, and then dosing people with vile vaccines that kill, or minimally sterilize you, he reaches his goal of fewer people on the planet.

Gates does not use his philanthropic financial contributions to help the world, he uses his money, filtered through his foundations to promote programs like:

Gavi and GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative) Gates has contributed over $4 billion to this Gavi, a vaccine research foundation since its inception. Gavi targets people in low-income countries and has immunized millions of children. Africa and India have both criticized Gates for his vaccine trials in their countries under Gavi. Gates has contributed more than $5 billion to GPEI to support vaccination campaigns, surveillance, and coercion for people to take his polio vaccine.

Incidentally, Pfizer never did vaccine trials in India because the trials Gates conducted on Polio vaccines caused a polio outbreak in India, and they learned their lesson, disallowing Gates and others from conducting vaccine trials again. Nearly half a million children were paralyzed with Gates’ polio vaccine.

Gates donated more than $50 million to organizations like COVAX during the fake COVID-19 pandemic, which he was researching and alluding to for decades before it was planned and executed. COVAX also targeted low and middle-income countries.

Additionally, his foundations have given money to study malaria vaccines, pneumonia and rotavirus vaccines, HIV, tuberculosis and varying tropical disease vaccines, and even programs that improve vaccine storage, transportation, and delivery in remote and resource-limited areas of the world. That’s right, Gates goes after the most indigent, and the least likely to fight him back in his plans to murder in droves.

You can explore The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's official website for a full listing of their so-called philanthropic efforts.

The Technocracy Ruled by Eugenicists

In this version of the world, you will be subjected to a social credit score, all your transactions are dictated by the technocratic dictatorship through CBDC and an implanted microchip, and you’re not allowed to go outside your smart city, about a 15-mile radius, unless you have express permission.

Gates is a known eugenicist, as was his father and grandfather, believing that he is some kind of savior for the human race. Eugenics is an idea first presented by a scientist named Thomas Malthus, who believed that the world could not sustain the population as is. Malthus thought that the population only grew with an abundance in food. In order to reduce population growth in his eyes, you need to reduce food availability, and find other ways to reduce the world population.

The Gates family follows Malthus’ teachings with vigor, and has contributed to ideas about population control, using institutions like Planned Parenthood to limit birth rates. Margaret Sanger, the woman who helped Planned Parenthood get its start, was a member of the National Eugenics Society and in good company with Gates Sr.

Gates’ Vaccines: BioNTech, NIH, Fauci

The World Health Organization works closely with the Gates Foundation, Fauci, Biden’s BioNTech, and others have used pandemics and their “solution” to them in the form of vaccines, and as a way to carry out the eugenics code of depopulation.

Way back in 2017, Bill Gates, addressing a Munich Security Conference, spoke about genetically modified pathogens that could reduce the population by 30 million. In a TED talk, Gates talked about reducing the population by 10 to 15 percent.

Gates has no benevolent plans for the world. He wants to carry out his multi-generational eugenics plan. Be forewarned.