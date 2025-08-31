The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is one of our biggest enemies on the world stage. China, for years, has been desperate to usurp America’s position as an indomitable global leader. The CCP wants other countries to look to them - not us - for innovation, technological developments, and more.

We’ve already gotten a glimpse at just what lengths the CCP will employ to make this happen. Look no further than the Chinese spies caught across American universities and governments. Then we had Chinese operatives who tried buying up US farmlands.

The latter got so far out of control that states like Florida had to issue directives banning such purchases.

Unfortunately, China is being largely aided and abetted in its quest to overthrow America. Believe it or not, the elite class is full of globalists who want the CCP’s power to increase. As time goes on, these elites aren’t even hiding what they’re doing.

In fact, they’re getting bolder and bolder, talking about mass depopulation, solar geoengineering, and worse.

One of the globalist elites in question is none other than Bill Gates. Despite branding himself as a noble philanthropist, it’s come to light that Gates handed over American military secrets to the CCP.

This is a National Security Crisis

Microsoft, a company that Gates co-founded, allowed Chinese engineers to access our confidential military systems. This didn’t just happen one time. It transpired for about ten years.

We’re only learning about it now, thanks to Tom Schiller, a Navy man, bravely coming forward. According to Schiller, Gates was directly called out for the decade long breach. He didn’t deny Microsoft’s involvement in this and neither did the company itself.