Over the years, we’ve all witnessed the left wing become dangerously and fanatically obsessed with the idea of climate change. This repeatedly manifests with calls to control each person’s carbon footprint, travel, and other day to day activities.

The climate naturally changes every single year. However, Democrats are committed to fearmongering about an apocalyptic scenario that’s bound to wipe out humanity. What the left doesn’t want people to know, however, is they’ve been talking like this for years, despite having little supporting evidence.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean the radical climate change activists are backing down. If anything, they’re becoming even more unglued in their purported efforts to save the world.

One of the biggest proponents of fighting so called climate change is none other than Bill Gates. Though what this phony philanthropist is now supporting comes with dangerous consequences for every living being.

Playing God Via Solar Geoengineering

Solar geoengineering, in a nutshell, means reducing the amount of sunlight the Earth receives by causing the sun to reflect back into space. Advocates of this believe such a drastic move would cool down the earth, reducing the amount of fires and other natural disasters that have taken place.

Not so shockingly, Bill Gates is fully on board with this. In his mind, solar geoengineering goes hand in hand with “saving the planet.” In order to make this happen, Gates is backing an experiment that would see a “chemical cloud” used to cool off the Earth.

This chemical cloud would be created by thousands of airplanes flying very high in the sky and using nozzles to inject light reflecting particles into the stratosphere. By the time they finished, there would be millions of tons of these particles, thereby blocking the sunlight from reaching Earth.

Given Bill Gates’ disturbing track record - one where he’s endorsed using vaccines to reduce the human population - it’s quite on brand for him to support solar geoengineering.