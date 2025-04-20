For the longest time, Americans have known that big pharma is a shady, corrupt entity not to be trusted. One of the clearest examples of this emerged during the height of COVID when big pharma made billions off harmful vaccinations.

However, big pharma’s tentacles run deep. They’ve been engaging in bad acts that long predate COVID. They’ve also managed to ingratiate themselves in multiple industries that are more than happy to engage in cover-ups and other illegal activity.

Everyday Americans are rightfully concerned about the dangerous track record of big pharma. People likewise raise concerns about what else this entity will do if it’s not held legally accountable once and for all.

Unfortunately, we’re getting a look at this in real time. It’s recently come to light that biotech company 23AndMe played a role in feeding sensitive consumer data to big pharma.

This Should Worry All of Us

Over the years, 23AndMe branded itself as a reliable resource for people interested in DNA genetic testing. These tests are often run for the purposes of discovering ancestry, health, and more.

Unfortunately, 23AndMe failed to protect the data entrusted to them. This became apparent after a confession from US Treasury Department policy advisor Nate Johnson.

While unknowingly speaking with an undercover member of the OKeefe Media Group, Johnson admitted that 23AndMe allowed pharmaceutical companies to have access to the data they’ve collected from users.

Of course, this is a major win for big pharma. Having access to this information means they can increase their commercial success and become more shrewd in making money from Americans, even by unethical or illegal means.

There’s a reason why consumer data is supposed to be protected and safeguarded. Unfortunately, 23AndMe decided that winning favors and kickbacks from big pharma was more important than protecting people who use their company’s services.

The “Conspiracy Theorists” Were Right Again

What this biotech company got up to behind the scenes doesn’t come as a complete shock. After all, there were Americans who warned that 23AndMe wasn’t exactly operating above board.

Though folks who drew attention to this were quickly dismissed as kooks and conspiracy theorists.

We’ve seen this pattern play out numerous times before. When everyday Americans point out problems or examples of corruption, they’re immediately dismissed or discredited. Then, months or years later, it turns out they were right.

When the rubber met the road, 23AndMe made its decision. The biotech company showed zero regard for integrity or upholding their responsibility to customers. We’ve seen this time and time again.

Now, it’s essential for 23AndMe to be held accountable… and the same rule applies to big pharma.

So long as these companies and organizations are allowed to do whatever they want with zero consequences, their criminal activity will never end.

How Many Other Companies Are in Big Pharma’s Pocket?

23AndMe is not alone in prioritizing the interests of big pharma over the protection of everyday Americans. Therefore, it would be a mistake to avoid asking how many other companies or agencies have engaged in similar behavior.

Let’s be very clear on one thing: big pharma would not be as powerful as it is today if it weren’t getting assistance across multiple industries.

If every single company stood up and decided they weren’t going to collude with big pharma, the latter would grind to a halt in a matter of days. Though we can’t sit around and wait for companies to voluntarily go this route.

They need to know that real consequences await those who collude with corrupt entities, mishandle consumer data, and otherwise engage in criminal activity.

So far, these companies aren’t getting the message. In 2025, they still think they’re above reproach. Many have also come to believe that big pharma will protect them, while the everyday Americans they sell out are stuck with little recourse.

Patriots Are Already Speaking Out

Across social media, Americans are making their displeasure with 23AndMe, along with big pharma, very much known.

The biotech company is getting blasted for selling consumer data, with many folks arguing the company needs to be brought up on charges. Others are demanding that 23AndMe refund individuals, due to the mishandling of their sensitive information.

New developments from users on X also shine a light on 23AndMe’s attempt to do damage control. Multiple people report that the biotech company isn’t allowing them to delete their online data.

At the same time, 23AndMe officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March. This transpired around the same time that their co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki formally stepped down.

With this rapid succession of events, it begs to question what else the biotech company has to hide. When companies get caught in scandals of this magnitude, there’s almost always more that they’ve done behind the scenes.

In the months ahead, we can all expect even more of 23AndMe’s dirty laundry to come to light.