Pedophile and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died on August 10, 2019, at 66 years old. He was currently behind bars, awaiting trial on considerable sex trafficking charges.

Before his apprehension, Epstein infamously targeted and assaulted underage girls and young women. Aiding and abetting him for years on end was Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell knew exactly what she was doing, positioning herself as a friend to women and girls who were vulnerable or in dire financial straits.

According to official reports, Epstein died after hanging himself in his prison cell. However, there are just too many coincidences to take this at face value.

For one thing, on the night of the child sex offender’s demise, prison guards didn’t do their mandatory 30 minute checks on him. Later, they intentionally doctored records to make it seem as if these checks were conducted.

There’s more, too. Epstein’s cellmate got transferred out, despite prison protocol requiring him to have one due to suicide risk. Then, the cameras tracking the space outside of Epstein’s cell miraculously malfunctioned and certain footage disappeared because of a supposed “clerical” mistake.

Suffice it to say, there are too many coincidences to believe Epstein hung himself with no involvement from anyone else. In late August, conservative commentator Larry Elder dropped a new bombshell about the child sex offender’s autopsy.

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself