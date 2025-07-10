Even just ten years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was viewed as a trusted medical agency, largely above reproach. The CDC, at least on paper, is designed to keep the United States safe from viruses and illnesses across the board.

Unfortunately, recent years have caused the CDC’s credibility to come into question. As many Americans will remember, the agency alleged that coronavirus vaccines were effective and safe. Yet, as vaccine injuries began to emerge, the CDC mysteriously went silent.

In fact, so called public health officials insisted people reporting or speaking about injuries were unhinged conspiracy theorists. Eventually, the medical establishment did admit certain demographics may be more vulnerable to adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.

By then, though, the damage was already done.

Because of this, everything the CDC ever claimed or recommended is coming under scrutiny. One of the latest matters of contention now pertains to an apparent increase in childhood autism.

We Really Can’t Take the Medical Community at Face Value