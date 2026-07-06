The last confrontation on current events between Cenk Uygur and Ben Shapiro offered no surprises. As is customary, Uygur’s constant interruptions and tired talking points were met by Shapiro’s unflappable responses that remained focused and factual.

Uygur came prepared with his traditional progressive wish list, however, each time he attempted to transition into a high-minded moralistic lecture it quickly unraveled under even minimal examination.

One could almost hear the wheels turning in the heads of viewers watching this debacle as Uygur cycled through tired tropes that had previously gained traction in echo chambers.

It is easy to mock when progressives continue to treat Shapiro as if loudness and indignation will somehow replace substance.

Where have the progressives gone wrong? It’s explained below for subscribers.