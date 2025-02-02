Across the United States, human trafficking is a major problem that continues to ruin lives. In many cases, trafficking victims are exploited by people who are known to them. This can include relatives, guardians, romantic partners, and family friends.

In recent years, the use of the internet has opened the door to people being exploited and trafficked by strangers as well. With more concerned citizens nationwide speaking out against human trafficking, there’s been an explosion of public attention directed toward this issue.

Unfortunately, human trafficking has become so pervasive that it’s happening within the highest levels of the American government. Just recently, Americans learned that a CIA contractor was busted for trafficking minors across the country.

It’s a Lot Worse Than Anyone Imagined

In December, an unnamed CIA contractor was caught on video, rushing a child through an airport. This contractor not only covered their face, but they also covered the face of the minor. Worse yet, when questioned on camera about allegations of human trafficking, this CIA official was revealed as having lied about being on vacation at the time.

This issue runs far deeper than just the illicit transport of one child. Apparently, this CIA contractor has transpired multiple kids across the United States, many of whom have mysteriously gone missing.

When minors come across the southern border, the US federal government is tasked with overseeing their care. Though unfortunately, it’s come to light that many of the kids don’t even know the sponsors they’re being placed with.

When unnamed CIA contractors were questioned about this on camera in 2024, they couldn’t provide any sensible explanations. Despite this, multiple children were seen packed in a white van at the MVM headquarters, apparently set to be transferred to a new location by agency officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Admits That Minors Are Being Trafficked