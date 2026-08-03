For decades companies have polluted our water sources. And government regulatory bodies have either turned a blind eye or actively enabled the corruption.

The anger builds up when we see the same pattern continue without consequences. Ordinary people who live in America suffer the costs of living in a country with contaminated homes and damaged health. This is not some remote scandal.

It is happening now by an administration that claims to be protecting us but has chosen to serve large corporate interests.

The Lie Machine Still Running

These companies didn’t just accidentally cause these problems. They evaluated the risks, hid the evidence they knew about the contamination and expected a lax regulatory body to allow them to avoid serious repercussions.

Brockovich’s video shows clearly that internal company documents revealed that each of the companies was aware of the presence of toxins but told the public (and/or investors) otherwise.

It is particularly maddening when this cycle of deceit continues into the present day. New chemical spills and new oil spills occur every week. While fines are assessed against companies responsible for the spills and the executives involved go unpunished for their actions.

Regulatory agencies work as shields, not as watchdogs. Capture is rampant in regulatory agencies. Former industry players often enter into enforcement positions in regulatory agencies. Once inside these agencies, they realize quickly that there are many limitations on what they can do.

There are many who believe one of the most astute observations ever made regarding the current situation is that the biggest protection racket is not just corporations.

What’s the real scam?