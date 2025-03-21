For all intents and purposes, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is as crooked as the day is long.

This agency is directly responsible for sending billions of American taxpayer money to foreign nations. These countries aren’t paying back those funds in any serious capacity, nor are they looking out for the best interests of the American people.

Making matters worse, agents working with USAID, such as previous chief Samantha Powers, managed to increase their net worths to the tune of millions. This is concerning and eyebrow raising, especially since Powers’ salary with this group only amounted to $180,000 each year.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has a lot of questions and has begun investigating USAID in real time. Though as more information comes to light, it’s abundantly clear that this agency has been compromised for quite some time.

Forcing Patriots to Bankroll Terrorists

Every dime managed and transferred by USAID comes from the hard labor of American taxpayers. Unfortunately, none of that has instilled this agency with a sense of responsibility to do things the right way.

As it turns out, USAID has been doing things the wrong way for a very long time.

On X, political news commentator Wall Street Mav revealed that over two dozen organizations with credible links to terrorism have gotten funding from USAID. Just some of the organizations in question are the Islamic Relief Agency, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Muslim Aid.

Naturally, not a single one of these groups have America’s best interests at heart. They certainly don’t align with our nation’s values of liberty, freedom, and sovereignty.

One has to ask why USAID spent so much time giving American taxpayers’ money to groups that hate us. These funds could have been put to much better use, fixing pressing matters like the southern border, inflation, and the crisis of veteran suicide.

Tragically, USAID had other plans in mind.

Even More Shocking News Will Come to Light

With DOGE digging into USAID, it’s only a matter of time before we discover the rest of what this shady agency - and others like it - did in the shadows.

Over the years, some Americans have been suspicious of these top secret government groups. Yet anything that even remotely resembled criticism was shot down as a baseless “conspiracy theory.”

That’s not going to work anymore.

People are waking up to the truth. Independent journalists are going behind the scenes to learn information and alternative media sources have been reporting the findings.

If it weren’t for the DOGE, much of the country would be unaware of USAID bankrolling terrorists. With more and more troubling things coming out about this agency, it’s becoming less of a question of “what crimes did they commit” and more like “what crimes didn’t they commit?”

Our Taxpayer Dollars Belong in the United States

Looking around over the past several years, one thing’s become abundantly clear: this country cannot afford to keep sending money to overseas nations.

It’s not feasible, nor is it conducive to putting America first and making sure our own people are in good shape. Over the past four years, so many people have been barely treading water.

With President Trump back in the White House, things are looking up, but lots of folks still have concerns. They’re worried about the shortages of childcare, medicine, and access to schools that haven’t gone fully woke.

This country will be in much better shape once we stop blowing money overseas and instead put that capital to domestic use. We - quite literally - have to get our own house in order before we even remotely consider doing favors for others.

It’s Time to Strike USAID Down

Given everything we know, it’s become abundantly obvious that USAID cannot exist in its current capacity. Without terminating this agency, it’ll continue to work against the nation’s best interests - even if this work is done more covertly.

Over the past several weeks, there’s been a lot of talk about President Trump disbanding USAID via executive action.

If this happens, though, Democrats and other allies of the deep state are going to challenge the order. They’ll work overtime to get it tied up in court, while pushing for stays and other delaying tactics that let USAID keep being corrupt.

For this reason, some of the president’s allies believe the best course of action is dismantling USAID via congressional legislation. If that happens, USAID’s undoing will be the law of the land, one that President Trump can easily sign into law.

Going this route makes it much harder for obstructionists on the left to interfere and spare USAID from facing any consequences. In the months to come, we’ll all have to sit tight and see what happens.

In the meantime, make sure those in your community are aware of what’s at stake here. As we speak, the mainstream media is pulling out all the stops to keep Americans from realizing just how much USAID betrayed our country.