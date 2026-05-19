Imagine a top country star, the voice of the heartland, throwing a grenade into the culture wars.

It happened.

Ronnie Dunn, half of Brooks & Dunn, allegedly said America will flourish if we send back every single Somali immigrant starting with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

This incendiary post published on X, describes Omar as a direct threat to the core American way of life and has generated the usual firestorm of accusations.

What Dunn said is quite simply to the heart of a festering national argument. Has supporting American culture and security been branded racist? The reaction was immediate and intense. Defenders of American sovereignty cheered Dunn’s unvarnished patriotism. Those crying “bigotry” screeched at the pearl-clutching horror of being offended.

However, why did Dunn pick Omar as his first deportation target? For decades, country music has provided the soundtrack to red state resilience and celebrated trucks, flags, and freedom from Washington overreach. Dunn represents that spirit.

His alleged comment didn’t come out of nowhere; it tapped into years of anger about unchecked immigration and politicians that seem to be more supportive of foreign agendas than their constituents back home.

Omar Can’t Escape Controversy

Ilhan Omar is the lightning rod for this issue. Elected to MN-5 in 2018, Omar is a Somali-born refugee who has made a name for herself using provocative language that has frightened millions of Americans.

Controversy surrounds her: e.g., comparing the 9/11 attacks to “some people doing something,” labeling supporters of Israel as having bought allegiance, and advocating for socialism that directly conflicts with free market principles. Her district contains large numbers of refugees from Somalia, reflecting larger trends of community upheaval caused by the influx of refugees that have taken place without widespread assimilation.

Critics reference FBI warnings regarding Somalia’s terror ties. Al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaeda, actively recruit in Somalia.

There have been several attacks within the US committed by Somali nationals. Examples include the 2016 Ohio State attack.

Many of Omar’s defenses of such communities frame any criticism of such communities as xenophobic; however, polling reveals that a majority of Americans feel a certain type of way.

What do Americans want? The poll results are presented below for our paid subscribers.