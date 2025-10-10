Believe it or not, COVID vaccines were always created with an agenda in mind.

They were NEVER meant to save lives, contain the virus, or stop the spread. Sadly, these were all lies to distract us from the truth.

Along with getting big pharma’s poison into our arms.

And the arms of our children.

By ANY means necessary.

Did you know that vaccines used to take five years to develop, test, and release?

However, when COVID arrived, big pharma spotted a gold mine. Seizing the moment, they threw together vaccines in a hurry.

Colluding with woke mainstream media pundits, the corrupt medical establishment then pushed these vaccines on everyone. In doing so, Americans who refused to take these experimental jabs suffered greatly.

They were incessantly shunned by the powers that be.

Demonized.

Fired from their jobs.

Banned from sending their kids to schools.

Locked out of grocery stores and pharmacies.

This wasn’t just evil, but it was also premeditated. Years later, we’re seeing how and why.

Regretfully, the ugly truth has finally been confirmed once and for all…

COVID vaccines now share strong links to the deaths of children.

This is Essential for the Mass Depopulation Agenda