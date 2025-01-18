In left-wing cities like California, leaders have all but turned a blind eye to crime. Just a few years ago, they legalized shoplifting for products with a value of under $950. Following this, rampant smash-and-grabs happened across the state, with looters openly stealing goods.

Today, California has yet to learn its lesson. Liberals in charge are more concerned with coddling lawbreakers than protecting the rights of vulnerable citizens. All of this has a domino effect and one of the first casualties is various businesses across the state.

Workers don’t feel safe on the job when they know that thieves could break in at any moment without fear of arrest. Meanwhile, business owners are getting more wary of purchasing merchandise when they know it’ll just get stolen by looters.

For years, conservatives warned California leaders to start getting tough on crime. The latter didn’t listen and now one business in Oakland just permanently shut down as a result.

A Grim Future For the Golden State

In-N-Out Burger is a popular fast-food chain with quite the strong presence in California. However, the owner of an Oakland location was forced to close it due to the extreme crime in the city. During a Prager-U interview, Americans learned that it simply wasn’t safe for employees to come to work on a daily basis.

