At the beginning of the 21st century, the British elite protected large, organized networks of rapists who sexually exploited tens of thousands of very vulnerable girls, at the time.

Simultaneously, institutions including law enforcement agencies and news organizations worked to suppress this truth.

This is not some long-forgotten historical footnote; rather, it is a contemporary indictment of how progressive values enabled massive-scale sex trafficking and child sexual assault throughout several U.K. cities.

Why do we see such a vast difference in how much outrage exists regarding a single financier’s decades-long series of heinous sex crimes versus no similar level of outrage regarding organized networks of sex predators called “grooming gangs” in the UK?