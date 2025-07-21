Dangerous Pseudo- Vax May Be the Culprit Behind Peanut Allergies

Today, millions of American citizens are allergic to peanuts. These allergies vary in severity. Some break out in hives or experience extreme itching when they come into contact with the food. Others are deathly allergic and experience dangerous asthma attacks if they even smell peanuts.

For a long time, there’s been a lot of speculation about the cause of these allergies. Some people believe various environments could be a factor. Others assign certain genetic or hereditary causes as the culprits.

Either way, peanut allergies are extremely common in this country and it’s worth finding out why.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the answer may have been staring us in the face all along. According to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., there are credible links between the Hepatitis B vaccine and peanut allergies.

Not Enough People Are Talking About This

During a recent interview, RFK Jr. shared some medical insight that’s been largely kept from everyday Americans.

Per the HHS secretary, the aluminum ingredient that exists within Hepatitis B vaccines is a major player here. Various experiments have shown that once this element is given to rats with peanut molecules, those rats become allergic to peanuts.