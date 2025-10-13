We’ve always known that the deep state had its sights set on the America First movement.

At its core, this movement threatens the corrupt status quo, the globalist New World Order, and the culture of pay to play politics.

The powers that be don’t like this…at all.

One by one, they’re coming after ANYONE who dares to challenge them or stand up for what’s right.

They’ve been after President Trump for a decade now.

They’re suspected to have played a role in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

They’re debanking conservatives and trying to rig the 2026 midterms.

This is NOT a drill.

Their latest target? MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a brave patriot who’s done nothing but stand by President Trump, defend the America First movement, and run a successful business.

As we speak, the deep state is trying to ensure his demise.

They’re Using the Government to Take Him Out

We’re living in very dangerous times now.

Records from Arctic Frost have confirmed that the FBI, along with other government agencies, intentionally set their sights on Lindell’s business, MyPillow.

By launching a series of worthless investigations, the government sought to take out Lindell’s primary source of income and leave him destitute. This is not how we do things in America.

It’s despicable.

It’s an egregious abuse of power.

It’s the stuff you read about in dystopian fiction novels.

Former Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith also has a role to play in this. He purposefully weaponized the Patriot Act in order to target Lindell and others who stood up for election security.

Let’s be very clear about what this is.

This isn’t an unbiased government doing its due diligence.

This is a radical, out of control deep state trying to target ANYONE who refuses to bow down.

Lindell is Ready for the Fight

The Lindell Offense Fund is active and primed for whatever lies ahead.

Lindell and those standing with him understand what’s at the root of the deep state’s actions: fear of anyone who challenges 2020 election fraud.

After all…if enough Americans refuse to let this go, it will eventually lead to some long awaited changes.

More investigations

More election security laws enacted nationwide

More consequences for leftists who cheated President Trump in 2020

The deep state wants to make an example out of Lindell and other likeminded patriots.

Yet, all their efforts are backfiring!

Each time someone like Jack Smith abuses the Patriot Act…each time the FBI or other federal agencies go after Lindell…it shines a light on government weaponization.

Right now, donations are pouring into the Lindell Offense Fund. Calls to dismantle the Patriot Act and rebuild the FBI from the ground up are rising.

Guess what? Not even the most desperate whims of the deep state can stop this momentum.

Patriots Will Prevail

So long as we the people hold the line, it’s not a matter of if we’ll succeed, but rather a matter of WHEN.

Mike Lindell isn’t going to back down from uncovering all there is to know about the 2020 election.

Neither is President Trump

Neither is Attorney General Pam Bondi

Neither are we the people

This is EXACTLY why Americans elected President Trump for a third time in 2024. It’s also why the America First movement has gained so much popularity and support over the years.

We Need All Hands on Deck

Believe it or not, every single patriot has a part to play in Lindell’s fight against the corrupt deep state. There’s no shortage of important things to be done.

Donating to the Lindell Offense Fund

Contacting elected Republicans and demanding an investigation into this deep state conspiracy

Spreading the word in YOUR community about what he’s up against

Only through tangible support, grassroots collaborations, and outreach to leaders in power can we ensure that Mike Lindell beats deep state hacks at their own game.