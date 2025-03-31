“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) was always a nonstarter. Despite claims of this ideology being welcoming and unbiased to all, it actually stands for - and perpetuates - precisely the opposite.

Anyone can look around and see the immense harm that’s come about, thanks to DEI. Unqualified individuals are being ushered into job opportunities and promotions they aren’t equipped to handle, solely due to their immutable characteristics.

At the same time, you have competent people being passed up for employment and career advancement, solely because a company doesn’t want to have “too many” people who aren’t deemed to be inherently oppressed.

DEI hurts everyone and there’s no getting around this anymore.

During a speech at Bucknell University, academic professor Glenn Loury perfectly broke this down.

This is What Caused DEI’s Inevitable Demise