Across the United States, everyday Americans have tired of wokeness and its spread across society. In schools, children are taught to hate the country in which they live and view everyone as either victims or oppressors. Throughout the workforce, qualified people are being passed up for jobs solely due to their race, gender, and other immutable characteristics.

As all this plays out, the elites keep trying to normalize this insanity. They want everyone to accept wokeness as the new status quo and become too tired or exasperated to fight back.

One of the latest companies to jump on board with this is none other than Delta Airlines. Believe it or not, the top airline carrier recently decided the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” isn’t inclusive enough.

You Truly Can’t Make This Up

Kira Johnson currently works as Delta’s DEI director. Not too long ago, Johnson spoke about Delta’s use of “ladies and gentlemen” while on a video call. According to the DEI director, the company is now reviewing whether they,’re being “inclusive” enough when addressing their customers en masse.

As many Americans who fly with Delta know, the company frequently uses the “ladies and gentlemen” refrain when addressing customers on their planes. It’s common during departures, arrivals, and in-flight announcements.

In a sane world, there would be no reason to “reconsider” the use of this terminology. However, because Delta’s bought into the woke nonsense of there being “more than two genders,”

To date, this airline carrier relies on millions of customers, many of whom aren’t on board with woke nonsense. All things considered, Americans should look into other airlines that are committed to perpetuating DEI.

That’s Not All Delta’s Doing Behind the Scenes

As if scrapping “ladies and gentlemen” wasn’t despicable enough, Delta’s now upping the ante even further. DEI director Johnson recently let it slip that the airline company is working on adopting more “anti-racist” principles. What this really means is that Delta plans to discriminate against anyone with immutable characteristics that are deemed as “oppressive.”