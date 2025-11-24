Democrats Are Teaching Illegals How to Steal Our Elections

We’ve never contended with the gross fraud that happened during the 2020 presidential race.

NO ONE was held accountable!

When Democrats stole the White House from President Trump over five years ago, it set a VERY DANGEROUS precedent.

Now, we’re seeing that play out in real time. It’s NOT good.

Right now, Democrats are trying to rig EVERY ELECTION in their favor.

They know 2024 didn’t go their way. They know they’re losing support, voters, and believable talking points.

Yet still, they feel ENTITLED to power.

They’re not interested in working with President Trump to make America great again. They just want to DESTROY America, then remake this country in a radical leftist image.

Their ultimate pawn to spearhead this agenda?

You guessed it: illegal aliens!

The Most Underhanded Coup in Modern History

Illegal aliens are being coached by Democrats to cast ballots in our elections, cancel out votes from real Americans, and hand every office to the radical left.

This is as real as it gets.

Here’s the proof…

In New York City’s 2025 mayoral election, an undercover journalist posed as an illegal alien trying to cast a ballot.

On video footage, Pedro Rodriguez, the executive director of La Journada, is caught telling the undercover journalist to vote for “the guy with an M.”

Rodriguez was clearly referring to Zohran Mamdani, the communist, Jew hating extremist who is now poised to lead New York City.

This transpired while both individuals were in an office believed to be La Journada’s headquarters.

In this case, Rodriguez was speaking to an undercover journalist…unbeknowst to him, of course.

But here’s what we should truly worry about: how many actual illegal aliens has La Jornada coached to vote?

How many unlawful ballots led to Mamdani “winning” the New York City mayoral race in early November?

The Fix Was ALWAYS In

Left wing activists aren’t new to stealing elections. In fact, their underhanded efforts to rig the system long predate 2020.

For YEARS, there’ve been credible reports of blue cities giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers.

As we all know, both of these are essential tools used by AMERICANS to prove identity and vote in elections.

It’s NO COINCIDENCE that Democrats want criminal invaders holding them as well.

Guess what? If you pay close enough attention, you’ll see that radical leftists aren’t even hiding their true intentions anymore!

The Infamous “Pathway to Citizenship”

The Democrat Party - from Chuck Schumer to Joe Biden on down - won’t stop screeching about illegal aliens having a “pathway to citizenship.”

Despite their disregard for our immigration laws and additional crimes on US soil, leftists still want illegals getting the red carpet treatment.

Guess what a “pathway to citizenship” really means?

The ability to VOTE in OUR elections. The power to CANCEL OUT ballots from real American patriots.

Democrats KNOW that if they pull this off, illegal aliens would vote blue 99 times out of 100.

Guess what this eventually leads to?

A completely rigged system where Republicans have ZERO chances of winning another election. Ever.

This is Bigger Than the NYC Mayoral Race

While fraud likely played a role in Mamdani’s November “victory,” this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Much more is coming!

Just as La Journada’s Pedro Rodriguez coached illegal aliens to vote for a radical leftist on the NYC ballot, more Democrats will try this in the 2026 midterms.

People like Rodriguez KNOW that leftists can’t win fairly or legally.

They certainly can’t convince voters that Democrats have better ideas than Republicans.

Their only recourse? Rigging the game, flooding America with illegitimate voters, and making it impossible for patriots to have a say in our own country.