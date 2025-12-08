As the radical left fights for illegal aliens, they’re treating we the people like pawns and suckers.

Look no further than the 2025 government shutdown.

Thanks to Democrats, it’s been the longest one in history. Why are they dragging this out?

You guessed it! They want to ensure that American tax dollars continue funding free handouts for criminal invaders.

This is despicable. Adding insult to injury, Democrats are counting on Republicans eventually caving to their demands.

It’s not going to happen.

It was NEVER going to happen.

However, when it comes to the radical left’s fight for illegal aliens, this goes MUCH deeper than the government shutdown.

As recently revealed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, the radical left just filed a LAWSUIT to keep Americans in the dark about one important thing.

They’re Playing Games With Our Lives

For years, foreigners who broke into the United States were treated with the red carpet welcome.

“Free” hotel stays. “Free” healthcare. “Free” housing and welfare.

All on the dime of the US taxpayer, of course!

Republicans and President Trump are working to stop this once and for all. After our, the money WE pay in taxes should go to OUR people.

How are Democrats reacting to this? Well, they just SUED the Department of Agriculture to prevent us from knowing how many illegal aliens are getting welfare.

Speaker Johnson spoke at length about this.

While addressing the media, the top House Republican explained EVERYTHING that’s at stake.

Republicans have been working day and night to open the government. Democrats keep obstructing the process.

Republicans are trying to find out how many illegal aliens unfairly benefit from US tax dollars. Democrats are weaponizing the justice system to stop them.

This isn’t feasible.

This CAN’T go on. One way or another, something has to give.

It Gets Even Darker

As illegal aliens live like kings on welfare, that’s just the tip of a very horrendous iceberg.

Did you also know that more illegal aliens are benefiting from EBT and SNAP than actual American citizens?

It’s important to know EXACTLY what this means.

The average foreign criminal who broke our country is living a better life than a US veteran who sacrificed their limbs and future for this country’s freedom.

That’s BEYOND disgraceful.

It’s CRIMINAL.

Keep this in mind when Democrats talk about how President Trump should ensure EBT and SNAP benefits aren’t impacted by the government shutdown.

The Tide is Turning

Illegal aliens shouldn’t be in the United States to begin with, let alone collecting welfare that American citizens pay for.

Thankfully, President Trump is taking a wrecking ball to this nonsense.

With each passing day, criminal invaders are getting scooped up and deported.

Those attempting to enter our great country are also getting denied, rather than welcomed in.

This NEVER would have happened under the Biden regime. Biden and his handlers made illegals FAR too comfortable, while treating we the people as less than dirt.

The Truth Will Prevail

While Democrats try everything possible to stop President Trump, protect illegal aliens, and run Americans into the ground, we have to remember one important thing.

God is in control.

Because of this, the truth will prevail.

More eyes will be opened. More people will see the games that Democrats are playing with the government shutdown and the weaponization of lawsuits.

Things may not be easy right now. The road ahead may look uncertain.

But it’s ALWAYS darkest before the dawn.

Spread the word. Make sure your friends, family, and community know EXACTLY what’s happening.

The more minds we awaken, the more equipped we’ll be in this fight against evil.