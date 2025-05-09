The Left creeps into everything like dry rot into a house frame. If the fungus goes unnoticed for too long, the house falls in on itself.

Science is no exception. The scientific method is almost foolproof when adhered to, but when politically motivated scientists interpret data to fit a political agenda, they turn their backs on objectivity.

Welcome to 2025. It’s far worse than Orwell’s 1984 because it’s not fiction.

The Age of Doubt

Postmodernism is the late 20th-century movement “characterized by broad skepticism, subjectivism, or relativism; a general suspicion of reason; and an acute sensitivity to the role of ideology in asserting and maintaining political and economic power.”

Put another way, postmodernism is the belief that the only truth is the one an individual creates for himself or herself. In this school of thought, which has saturated American education, there is no overarching truth, which means there is no objectivity.

No objectivity means no scientific method. The only truths are those created in individual scientists' minds.

It’s nothing new. If you need a refresher, just look back a few years to the COVID-19 debacle.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science,” he meant it. The admission shows that–as far as Fauci was concerned–his interpretation of the data was all that mattered.

As Nietzsche–the godfather of modern nihilism–put it, “There are no facts [truths], only interpretations.” Fauci couldn't have said it better.

It’s like saying, “We don't need any stinking badges because we’re the law and everybody knows it.”

Fauci went on to say, “All of the things I have spoken about, consistently, from the very beginning, have been fundamentally based on science. Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people.”

To be blunt: if Fauci is science, science is wrong.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

Fauci sat in front of the Select Subcommittee for two days in a transcribed, closed-door interview.

The key takeaways of the interview are as follows:

Dr. Fauci showed no remorse for the millions of lives affected by his divisive rhetoric and his unscientific policies. He did not apologize to the thousands of Americans who lost their jobs because they refused the novel vaccine, nor did he apologize to children experiencing severe learning loss as a result of actions he promoted.

Dr. Fauci confirmed that his Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — violated official NIH policies and potentially broke federal law. Evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee suggests that Dr. Morens deliberately obstructed the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19, unlawfully deleted federal COVID-19 records, and shared nonpublic information about National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant processes with his “best-friend,” EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth) President Dr. Peter Daszak.

Dr. Fauci maintained his misleading claim that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. In 2021, he told Sen. Rand Paul that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” During yesterday’s hearing, Dr. Fauci doubled down on his previous claim by stating, “the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Notably, former Acting NIH Director Dr. Lawrence Tabak told the Select Subcommittee recently that the NIH did, in fact, fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci agreed with the Select Subcommittee that EcoHealth and its president, Dr. Peter Daszak, should never again receive a single cent from the U.S. taxpayer. Two weeks after the Select Subcommittee released evidence of EcoHealth’s contempt for the American people, its flagrant disregard for the risks associated with gain-of-function research, and its willful violation of the terms of its NIH grant, the Department of Health and Human Services commenced formal debarment proceedings against the organization and its president.

Dr. Fauci corrected his previous testimony that his staff did not possess conflicts of interest. During his transcribed interview, he claimed, “the only people that I am involved with is my own staff, who we’ve mentioned many times in this discussion, who don’t have a conflict of interest.” During yesterday’s hearing, he changed his tune testifying that Dr. Morens “definitely had a conflict of interest.”

Dr. Fauci publicly acknowledged that the lab leak hypothesis was possible and not a conspiracy theory. Yesterday, he told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that he falsely claimed that he has kept an “open mind” about the origins of the pandemic. This comes nearly four years after prompting the publication of the now infamous “Proximal Origin” paper that attempted to vilify and disprove the lab leak hypothesis.

The essence of the finding is proof that Fauci is a terrible scientist. The admission isn’t stopping the Left from seizing upon pop-science to push their political agenda.

Fauci-ism Comes To Criminal Justice

The postmodern trajectory leads to the same place it always has: the nowhere called nihilism. When it infiltrates the criminal justice system, crime flourishes because reason–which requires objective reality to function properly–is diminished.

The ACLU thrives on unreason. The ACLU of Washington state now claims that science shows “your brain is not fully developed until age 25.”

“One of the most important parts of your brain to develop is the prefrontal cortex, which handles many complex cognitive tasks like planning and problem solving,” the ACLU report reads. “It is also important in cognitive control, which enables you to suppress impulses and make more intentional, deliberate decisions while under emotional stress.”

Then comes the punch line: “There is a growing national understanding that young adults need to be treated differently in the criminal legal system because their brains are still developing, especially in regard to long sentences.”

A 22-year-old who rapes and kills his girlfriend and then goes on a shooting spree isn’t fully reponsibility for his actions because his brain isn’t developed?

If their brains aren't fully developed, should a 21-year-old be allowed to drive a car, buy booze, smoke dope, purchase guns, vote, and all the rest? Granting a child all of these freedoms would be like giving a sweetened poison to a baby. It’s a recipe for disaster.

The vast majority of 21-year-olds don’t rape and kill. They drive responsibly, use firearms to hunt, and increasingly vote conservative. Should they be stripped of these privileges because their brains aren’t fully developed?

Professor Wilfred Reilly debunked the 21-year-old child “science” claim with, “‘The brain isn't developed until 25’ is complete pop-science woo.”

“That may be in some sense technically correct,” Reilly continues, “but it's 98% developed by age 17–Bronski's paper says ~100%–and starts cognitive decline, for males, in the late thirties.”

The conclusion: “You are not an ‘adult’ only between 26-39.”

Thank goodness, reason, and objective reality.

Postmodernism is amoral or, at best, a proponent of moral relativism. For postmodernists, knowledge does not lead to an objective, transcendent truth but to singular interpretations of reality, leading to billions of so-called individual “truths.”

If everyone has their own truth, punishing a young man for committing a heinous crime is not justified–he should be allowed to do whatever he likes. His defense is, “My truth was that I hated her, so I killed her.” In a postmodern justice system, it just might work.

Socrates opposed nihilism, the equivalent of modern postmodernism, and saw it as a threat to human existence and society. He fought the abyss of meaninglessness by highlighting moral principles and the pursuit of knowledge based on reason.

A society that fails to impart and enforce moral virtues is doomed. That’s why the Left promotes moral relativity, vice, and allowing criminals to walk the streets. They are creating chaos to dissolve Western civilization.

The fight’s not over. It’s been going on for centuries. Unreason wins when reasonable men fail to act.

No more appeasement for the sake of civility and false mercy. The Left is as civil and merciful as the serpent that whispered into Eve’s ear.