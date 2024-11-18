Alex Jones has been called a conspiracy nut on many occasions, but one of his latest conspiracies is turning out to be true. A Department of Defense (DoD) directive gives the DoD authority to use lethal force within U.S. borders, even against its own citizens, when they think lives are at risk. This military authority is specifically spelled out in a di…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.