When COVID emerged, so did the worst impulses of a tyrannical, out-of-control government. In a matter of weeks, Americans were threatened with job loss and societal exclusion if they didn’t immediately roll up their sleeves to get jabbed.

At the same time, medical elites lied to people about COVID vaccines. They claimed these shots would be “safe and effective,” while preventing further virus transmission. None of these promises came to fruition; instead, COVID vaccines caused heart defects and other injuries while failing to contain virus symptoms.

Fast forward to 2025 and the establishment wants Americans to forget all about this. In fact, they’re already laying the groundwork to bring back vaccine mandates. At the forefront of this is none other than Dr. Leana Wen.

We Can’t Let Them Take Our Rights Away Again

Appearing on Face the Nation, Wen stated the bird flu is mutating and thus poses a greater than usual threat to the general public. We heard these same talking points during COVID, but she didn’t stop there.

This health “expert” then called for the Biden administration to secure FDA approval for H5N1 vaccines and secure five million batches before President Trump returns to office.