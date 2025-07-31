Jim Ferguson has unleashed a bombshell on X. It looks like a brave lawyer, Arno van Kessel, who blew the whistle on Pfizer and the whole COVID scam, who was arrested, charged without cause, blindfolded, and thrown in a maximum-security prison in an attempt to silence his testimony has lit a fuse that could blow the entire lid off everything the Deep State did with Covid and the vaccines.

Arno van Kessel — the brave lawyer arrested without charge, blindfolded, and thrown in a maximum-security prison — was supposed to be silenced. But instead, his case just lit the fuse.

Dr. Mohammad Adi states a similar stance in reference to van Kessel and the significant court case in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Nearly 200 pieces of evidence have been submitted to the court, implicating Deep State figures like Bill Gates, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission President, who might have been too busy texting Pfizer to notice adverse vaccine side effects, Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, Mark Rutte, the former Dutch PM and current NATO secretary-general, who reportedly hid safety data, and Klaus Schwab, the Deep State ringleader, for COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The case covers one particular batch of Pfizer vaccines in question, but has more significant implications for how COVID was handled as a whole.

Pfizer Batch EM0477

Batch EM0477, a specific vaccine batch alleged to cause harm, ties into ongoing debates about vaccine safety and efficacy, with historical context provided by the "How Bad is My Batch?" project. Apparently, Batch EM0477, is a Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that has been flagged for allegedly causing harm. EM0477and other batches may have been linked to higher rates of adverse events and even death. Apparently, the batches were pulled without public notice, which supports the thesis that the vaccines were not properly tested before being administered, despite being forced on the public at large.

What’s apparent thus far is that the Deep State definitely wants to shut van Kessel up. He is the lead lawyer in the prosecution and was detained without charge.

What’s good is that the prosecution in the Dutch case is asking hard questions: Why weren't dangerous batches recalled? Why were injury reports censored? Why did Pfizer get immunity from liability? Was this a military operation disguised as public health? If it quacks like a duck and swims like a duck, it might just be a duck in a lab coat.

The Backstory is a Dutch Case Against Bill Gates

A ruling by a Dutch court in October 2024 allowed Bill Gates to stand trial over allegations of misleading the public about vaccine safety. The case involved seven plaintiffs, adding legal precedent to the current proceedings. The case could lead to a global firestorm as the evidence reveals many layers of potential intentional bioterrorism and planned genocide. Ferguson is talking about Nuremberg 2.0, but there’s a long way to go before we get to actual tribunals.

There is an unfortunate precedent, though, for the Deep State attempting to squash testimony from other lawyers who re whistleblowing about COVID. This is no different from the organized media campaigns, and the squashing of public dissent on platforms like Facebook, which Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to conducting under pressure of the Biden regime. He said that his employees were “screamed and cussed at” by government representatives trying to keep adverse events from Covid vaccines from appearing on the platform.

Reiner Fuellmich in Germany, was detained in October 2023 on charges of embezzlement, raising questions about the suppression of dissent. He spent 600 days in prison for trying to tell the world about the negative health impacts of Covid vaccines.

They Keep Silencing the Whistleblowers

Bourla, Gates, Schwab, and the other lunatics want to cover up their whole bioterrorism ploy, but it seems that there are enough people with grit and valor still willing to stand for humanity - even if they land in jail.