Right Flank

Right Flank

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
2d

Even when I was out of work for over 6 months I was never eligible for food stamps or EBT or snap or anything else. What got me was on when I was working at the afterwards and I would go to houses that were section 8 and the people were using EBT and food stamps and snap and everything else along the way these people have better TVs and stereos than I did that better stuff than me they had a better car than me I was like I'm working my ass off over 60 hours a week and these people haven't worked in 15 years yet they got better stuff than me? Can somebody explain that to me?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
2d

Trump is doing the right thing by getting peeps off the government teet - get a J.O.B. like the rest of Americans

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture