Russia and Ukraine have a long and complex past. And both countries have a lot of innocent blood on their hands.

And yet–since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022–the West has erected Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government as freedom fighters par excellence.

It’s almost as if the free world depends on Zenelsky’s success in fending off and even defeating the evil Russians.

It’s nowhere near that black and white.

For starters, Zelensky is no avenging angel who comes down from heaven to vanquish the Russian devil Vladimir Putin.

It’s a tale of two Vs. Depending on which side of the battle line you stand, Volodymyr or Vladimir can be cast as the bad guy.

Both Vs can be characterized as totalitarians willing to send their young countrymen to slaughter.

Because of this, the disputed Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is a graveyard seeped with blood.

On one side you have the Communist legacy of Russia. On the other is Ukraine’s far-right tendencies–one could go so far as to call them Nazi sympathizers.

Both sides are ugly–and vicious.

Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Expose Zelensky

Not everybody is on board the neocon bandwagon’s christening of Zelensky as a hero and the war in Ukraine as the deciding battle between democracy and totalitarianism.

In one example, Elon Musk has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the murder of an American journalist.

Musk made the accusation while commenting on a Tucker Carlson interview with Robert Amsterdam posted on X.

The claim was centered on the alleged murder of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine. Lira was allegedly targeted for being critical of Zelensky.

“Zelensky should not have murdered an American journalist,” Musk posted on X. “He didn’t even understand why that was bad.”

In the interview with Carlson, Amsterdam hurled a litany of grievances at Zelensky that painted him as a totalitarian monster rivaling Putin.

Wall Street Apes summed up the interview:

“Tucker Carlson and Bob Amsterdam reveal the truth about The Zelensky Government in Ukraine,” the post reads.

- Zelensky jails or sanctions or charges with treason his opponents

- He's destroyed a free media

- He sends his secret police to churches, ‘A lot of people have been killed’

- He’s ‘beaten our priests, beaten our parishioners, and I have this all on video’

- Zelensky’s Secret Police wear death masks with Nazi insignias on their arm

- He's destroyed civil society

“They've committed a lot of violence,” the post concludes. “A lot of people have been killed. Non-combatants have been killed by the Zelensky government.”

Maybe Amsterdam’s just a disgruntled loner with a bone to pick with Zelensky?

Not.

The Evidence Speaks

NBC’s Think published an article titled, “Ukraine's Nazi problem is real, even if Putin's 'denazification' claim isn't” in 2022.

Biden was in charge at the time, and NBC has never been accused of leaning to the right with its analysis.

When an outlet like NBC accuses Ukraine of having a Nazi problem, you think Biden and crew would have perked up in their seats.

If not Biden, his critics–it seems–would have sounded the alarm.

The fact that none of this happened bespeaks the power of the neocons who sit in the shadows of the Deep State calling the shots.

Nevermind the historical evidence.

“When German troops took control of Kyiv in 1941, they were welcomed by ‘Heil Hitler’ banners,” the article states.

“Soon after, nearly 34,000 Jews—along with Roma and other ‘undesirables’—were rounded up and marched to fields outside the city on the pretext of resettlement only to be massacred in what became known as the ‘Holocaust by bullets.’

The Ukrainians welcomed the Nazis in Kyiv to exterminate Jews? Huh?

“The Babyn Yar ravine continued to fill up as a mass grave for two years,” the article continued.

“With as many as 100,000 murdered there, it became one of the largest single killing sites of the Holocaust outside of Auschwitz and other death camps.”

Ukraine was home to one of the largest Jewish extermination sites outside of Auschwitz? That doesn't sound good.

But that’s not all. The locals were helping the Nazis do their devilish deeds.

“Researchers have noted the key role locals played in fulfilling Nazi kill orders at the site.”

That was then, this is now, right? After all, Zelesnky is Jewish. That fact alone gets him off the hook for being a Nazi sympathizer.

Wrong.

In recent years, Ukraine has erected a good number of statues honoring Ukrainian nationalists “whose legacies are tainted by their indisputable record as Nazi proxies,” according to Think.

Forward news cataloged some of the culprits enshrined in Ukraine, including Stepan Bandera, leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.

Bandera’s followers were local militia members for the SS and German army.

“Ukraine has several dozen monuments and scores of street names glorifying this Nazi collaborator,” according to Forward.

Neo-Nazis are now serving in Ukraine’s growing ranks of volunteer battalions. One such battalion is the Azov Battalion.

Azov was founded by–wait for it–“a white supremacist who claimed Ukraine’s national purpose was to rid the country of Jews and other inferior races.”

Azov became an official member of the Ukraine National Guard.

No, Bob Amsterdam isn't a disgruntled Zelensky hater with a bone to pick. Neither are Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

Why has the U.S. sent over $100 billion to Ukraine if they are using Neo-Nazis to fight the Russians?

President Trump wants the war stopped. Now.

Enter Donald Trump

It’s common knowledge President Trump wants the war in Ukraine to stop–the sooner, the better.

What bothers him more than anything is the bloodshed. He has stated this repeatedly. The battlefield is flat. It’s trench warfare. It’s a meat grinder.

An estimated 500,000 people have been wounded or killed in the conflict. Trump wants a ceasefire–NOW.

But Trump is finding it "more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine" than Russia in his attempts to get a peace deal between the two Vs.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the administration is "doing very well with Russia," and "it may be easier dealing with" Moscow than Kyiv.

Trump’s critics are singing the same tired song when it comes to Russia. They say Trump’s a Putin puppet. It’s the Russia Collusion Hoax all over again.

Ukraine can't win the war, so why do they keep fighting? Who knows. Maybe Zelensky and crew like the hundreds of billions of dollars poured on them by the U.S. and their European allies.

Maybe Zelensky wants to keep the gravy train going as long as he can (who cares if Ukraine is running low on soldiers?).

Or maybe it’s more insidious.

Maybe Ukraine’s Nazi tendencies are as diabolical as the Nazis themselves. Maybe they want to keep the killing going because they get some diabolical thrill out of it.

Maybe. Whatever the case, there’s no sense in all the killing, just like there was no sense in Hitler building death factories that produced only ash.

The war needs to end. Now. That’s what Trump aims to do.

If successful, will Trump be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize? He should.