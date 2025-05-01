The past couple years of American politics have made one thing abundantly clear: the judiciary has more power than the executive and legislative branches.

Though court rulings can be appealed, a judge will always dictate the course of justice and our nation.

Problems arise when judges become activists. Elon Musk is demanding judicial objectivity.

America’s Judges are Siding With Democrats

The nation’s top judges have issued ruling after ruling in favor of the political left. According to Elon Musk, those “activist” judges are corrupting America’s kids.

If Musk, Trump, and other conservatives are correct, activist judges at the federal level are obstructing justice instead of administering it. Musk and Trump also allege judges have intentionally hijacked the president’s agenda.

There is even a chance some of those who presided over recent Trump-related cases have a family member collecting a paycheck from the political left. The financial tie would certainly explain the courts’ willingness to overturn Trump’s executive orders.

The worst possible scenario is indirect payments to judges by way of family members.

It would merely take a single family member working for a non-governmental organization (NGO) with ties to the Dems for such an occurrence.

Trump’s executive orders and other actions have weakened those NGOs. It looks like the left is getting payback by judicial proxy.

Musk is Putting his Money Where His Mouth Is

The Tesla head recently announced the first-ever million dollar award for those who support justice and fairness. The award was distributed to a lucky individual who signed the petition to thwart rogue judges in Wisconsin.

Yet another million dollar prize for others who signed the petition was announced two days later. Though it is difficult to prove a judge’s activism, it appears that some of the land’s top judges are subjectively interpreting law.

The hope is that public protest and petition signatures will help build momentum toward an interpretation of law as written. Judges should not be empowered to rewrite laws as the creation of law is a duty of Congress.

“By signing below, I am rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role interpreting not legislating.” – Musk’s petition to disempower activist judges

America’s Tide is Turning

Thanks to Musk and Trump, the public has been roused from its collective slumber. Judges who typically operate in the background are now being scrutinized.