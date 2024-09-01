Elon Musk is Ready To Serve the Next Trump Administration
Trump could add multiple Libertarians as well
The past four years have been mind-boggling as various Biden cabinet members have made embarrassing mistakes and the Biden administration has created many economic and social issues in the country.
Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, took a six-week paternity vacation while the country was facing a massive supply chain crisis. Janet Yellen assur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Right Flank to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.