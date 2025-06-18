Our current leaders in the House and Senate are quickly turning out to be disappointments. When the 119th Congress began, patriotic Americans had high hopes for what was to come.

Republicans, without exaggeration, have the golden trifecta in the federal government right now. They control both congressional chambers, while President Trump holds the White House.

Yet, far too few legislators actually get things done. People like Sen. Lindsey Graham are instead taking overseas vacations on the dime of American taxpayers. Meanwhile, the 119th Congress hasn’t passed any recommended spending cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Let’s be clear, Republicans have more than enough votes to get things done. They can get legislation on President Trump’s desk without a single leftist vote.

Given our $36 trillion national deficit, reducing spending should be a top priority in Washington DC. Though somehow, the majority of congressional members aren’t being proactive.

With this in mind, business mogul Elon Musk just proposed a solution to motivate this country’s senators and representatives.

It’s Time For Some Real Accountability

In early June, Musk proposed that if America’s national deficit surpasses 3% of our gross domestic product (GDP), then all congressional members should be prohibited from seeking reelection.

Critics, especially Democrats who hate Musk, are already writing off his suggestion as radical. Though in these times, we need to take action that completely shakes up the establishment.

Far too many leaders in the House and Senate are complacent. They don’t believe they have to really act on behalf of their constituents. A lot of them remain content with giving lip service to certain issues, yet failing to act behind the scenes.

This approach to governance is exactly why DOGE’s recommended spending cuts remain in limbo. It also explains why lawmakers are ok with sending money overseas and wasting our tax money on frivolous expenditures.

Even as the American dollar’s value declines, Congress still isn’t making any tangible steps forward to turn things around.

If these people can’t get their act together, they don’t deserve to take up space on Capitol Hill for another second.

They’re Getting Rich as Everyday People Suffer

With every passing moment, the national deficit increases, especially when you consider all the interest it’s accumulating.

As this happens, the average American keeps hurting. People are getting deeper in debt, while struggling to pay bills. Childcare is harder to come upon and the quality of education continues deteriorating.

Yet somehow, none of this economic calamity is really reaching members of Congress. These folks are seeing their financial portfolios drastically increase, often to the tune of millions of dollars.

Even with these fortunes, lawmakers are still content to bill the American taxpayer for their vacation and overseas trips. This is shameless, but unless we take serious action, there will be no real spending cuts or changes to the status quo.

The Fix Has Always Been In

During election season, virtually every senator and representative promises to advocate for their constituents. They vow to vote on meaningful legislation and work on behalf of America’s greater good.

Yet in the aftermath of election season, few officials keep that promise. To date, we see only a handful of lawmakers - think Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie - who are truly committed to lowering the deficit.

Both Republican senators have consistently called for votes to pass DOGE spending cuts and take other important steps forward. Though too many of their colleagues are treating this like a game. There are all sorts of excuses for why America needs to spend just a little more money.

Unfortunately, much of Congress doesn’t really want to lower the national debt. As quiet as it’s kept, a lot of these folks are in deep with dark money donors and other nefarious players who like America’s current economic state.

It’s Time to Put Musk’s Proposal Into Action

Make no mistake about it: if lawmakers knew their reelection depended upon keeping the national deficit at least 3% below the GDP, we’d see changes overnight.

Suddenly, DOGE’s spending cuts would be quickly approved by the House and Senate. The number of lawmakers taking foreign trips with our tax money would decrease to virtually zero.

We’d also seen House and Senate members stop ignoring patriots like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie. Lawmakers would instead be working hand in hand with these fiscal conservatives to get our country’s spending under control.

Elon Musk didn’t get to where he is by mistake. He understands finances and knows that America’s current deficit is not sustainable.

Unlike politicians who are in league with the deep state, Musk also isn’t going to turn the other cheek. With the 2026 midterms quickly coming up, US lawmakers need to know their reelection depends on what they do next.

The days of playing nice, keeping our fingers crossed, and reelecting fiscally irresponsible lawmakers must end.