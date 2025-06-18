Right Flank

Right Flank

BigRedKenworth
9h

FIRE ALL OF THEM!! THEY! Are the fucking problem!!

Barbara Lee
9h

I have what I think is a better idea. It starts by separating spending from funding. Let these worthless excuses of the democratic process propose all the spending their little grubby hearts desire BUT make it that ONLY citizen taxpayers can fund. Every spending bill would need a yes vote from citizen taxpayers. A no or non vote would reduce the asked for funding by that percent. This would end pork, graft and corruption almost overnight. The American taxpayer would get the governance they were willing to pay for. The realities of fiscal responsibility would quickly become the budget that politicians would have to live inside. All those wealthy bureaucrats that drifted to the top of the food chain wildly spending money not their own would get the same reality check the dinosaurs got when that meteor struck the Yucatán 65 million years ago.

