Democrats have relied on the Woke Mind Virus to win their campaigns, as Elon Musk would say, but the virus is dying. He’s on a mission to end this warped worldview, especially after losing one of his sons, legally known as Vivian Jenna Wilson, to woke programming. It’s one of the main reasons he purchased Twitter for $43 billion. He saw that the social programming was getting out of control, and he wanted to protect freedom of speech. He specifically wanted to stop the constant push to re-gender young children.

