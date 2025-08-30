Your ailing grandmother with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in the UK, now needs to distinguish between “cis” gendered and “trans” gendered in a nursing home, and will be challenged to rethink their terminology when they “misgender” staff according to an employee training document posted by an X user.

Dr. Beth Upton, who shared this with her staff at a nursing home, was apparently encouraged to share this demeaning practice bordering on elder abuse by NHS Confederation’s “Supporting Trans+Nonbinary Staff” 6.6.3, rewritten and now retracted, but indicative of just how far the transgender programming has seeped into our healthcare system and societal institutions.

Dr. Upton is herself a transgender doctor working at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, within the NHS Fife health board, and seems to be pushing gender politics instead of worrying about the care of her dementia patients.

Upton Wants Access to the Women’s Hospital Changing Room Too

Dr. Upton started using she and her pronouns, likely after her own “transition” from man to woman in January 2022. Dr. Upton was accused by a colleague, nurse Sandie Peggie, who didn’t want the male nurse identifying as a woman to have access to the women’s changing room at the hospital where she worked. Peggie cited feeling uncomfortable and alleged harassment under the Equity Ac. Gender-critical groups, including J.K. Rowling, have made the Peggie-Upton row more publicly visible, while raising a debate about just how far the rights of real women have been impinged upon in the name of transgenderism.

The NHS Confederation’s document “Supporting Trans and Non-Binary Staff in the NHS,” specifically section 6.6.3, outlines "Creating an Inclusive Environment" in the workplace.

This section is part of a guide aimed at helping NHS organizations support trans and non-binary staff effectively. Section 6.6.3 emphasizes practical steps for fostering inclusivity, including:

Pronoun usage : Encouraging staff to share pronouns (e.g., in email signatures or during introductions) to normalize respect for gender identities.

Training and awareness : Providing training to staff on trans and non-binary inclusion to reduce discrimination and promote understanding.

Policy visibility: Ensuring policies supporting trans and non-binary staff, such as those addressing discrimination or transition support, are accessible and communicated clearly.

Section 6.6.3 is part of the NHS Confederation’s Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network documentation, designed to push “equality, diversity, and inclusion” goals in the NHS. Unfortunately, the UK has not yet banned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices that are remarkably similar to Biden-era law that seemed to promote discrimination rather than prevent it.

As of January 2025, President Donald Trump has banned U.S. federal DEI programs, including executive orders, like one signed on January 20, 2025, that rescinded Biden-era laws, labeling them “radical” and “discriminatory.”

These orders prohibit federal funding for programs supporting “gender ideology,” explicitly recognizing only two sexes—male and female. It also limits protections for transgender individuals.

This U.S. policy reversal could have implications for trans-inclusive guidelines like those in the NHS document. By dismantling DEI frameworks, Trump’s administration argues for a “colorblind and merit-based” system, claiming DEI fosters discrimination against groups like white men, and in this case, the elderly in nursing homes or female nurses who want to change in a women’s locker room without creepy transgender men stalking them.

Should the UK replace its own backward policies, institutions like the NHS could face restrictions, potentially limiting trans and non-binary staff support in federally funded U.S. healthcare settings.

There is a growing divide from one country to the next when it comes to addressing transgender rights within professional environments. We could hardly call the NHS document fit for “leading the way:” Leading For All: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Healthcare Staff

EEOC Comes Dangerously Close

There are a few court cases in America that seem to support trans rights instead of people living a normal X and Y chromosome life:

EEOC v. Harris Funeral Homes (2015): Prior to Bostock, the EEOC pursued a case on behalf of Aimee Stephens, alleging her employer discriminated against her when they refused to use her preferred pronouns. Her employer also stopped her from using the women’s facilities. This case, later part of Bostock, mirrors the Upton case, where trans men just want to have the “same rights” as women, but ignores the impetus to protect women who are often preyed upon by trans men.

These trans men aren’t advocating for equality and balance, they’re trying to eliminate the white, straight male, and play “dress up” while acting like perverted, groomers.

Similar Trans Bully Cases in the U.S. Dismissed

Recent EEOC Case Dismissals (2025): Just after Trump’s January 20, 2025 executive order, the EEOC dropped at least six transgender discrimination cases, including a New York case involving a transgender housekeeper who claimed to be misgendered and harassed, and an Alabama case where a nonbinary employee was fired after disclosing their identity.

From Daughters to Grandmothers

It’s time to overturn all the trans ideology. It’s a sick ploy to create more forever patients by an ailing healthcare industry that would maim and drug children and call it “care.” First, your daughters and wives weren’t safe, and now it’s your grandmother in a nursing home. It has to stop now.