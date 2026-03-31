Laura Loomer recently made a statement that blew up social media across the country.

A trusted CIA source told Laura that the Erdogan’s government in Turkey is secretly paying American podcasters to undermine President Trump’s overall plan for the Middle East.

At least two people are receiving paychecks from Erdogan’s government and their job is simply to tear down everything Trump has done. This isn’t some “conspiracy theory” either; Loomer outlined the whole thing in great detail on X. The post went viral overnight, getting tens of thousands of likes and thousands of responses from people.

Conservatives knew exactly what was going on here, foreign money influencing the content of our radio waves.

The timing seems completely coincidental. Trump has taken action to greatly alter relationships and confront radical Islamist nations. For years Turkey under Erdogan has walked both sides of the line. Now, this. How much harm could a few voices being paid by a foreign government cause before the general public realizes something is wrong?

As soon as Loomer posted she got many reactions. One user posted Loomer’s entire thread and highlighted the connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. Another created an extensive thread detailing the law that covers espionage and foreign agent registration under FARA. Yet another said it was basically a “bomb” and watched it gain hundreds of thousands of views. The firestorm of conversations on social media timelines is growing rapidly.

It is worth noting that Turkey has been the number one financier of the Muslim Brotherhood for years. And that fact alone should send alarms flying. The Muslim Brotherhood is NOT your local charity organization; it advocates for an ideology that contradicts many American values, and western security interests. If Erdogan is using that ideology to create conflict within America’s podcast landscape then the ramifications go way beyond a couple episodes.

And yet the true outrage is even greater. We already know that Big Tech, Legacy Media, and mainstream media outlets are extremely biased against America First voices. Then throw in a couple foreign governments with very large bank accounts and the playing field gets even more slanted. Every day Americans listening for straight forward conversation suddenly start hearing subtle poisoning. Are they doubting whether or not Trump is making good deals with Saudi Arabia? Are they second-guessing every single decision he makes to advance America’s interests?

Why would a member of NATO want to spend money to kneecap the leader of their supposed ally nation?

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