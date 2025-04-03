When COVID tyranny hit this country back in 2020, many Americans were taken aback.

Overnight, the government moved swiftly to infringe upon people’s rights, livelihood, and ability to exercise informed consent. Without any basis in science or fact, Americans were told it was mandatory to wear face masks and stay six feet away from one another.

In a matter of months, COVID jabs were rolled out. These, too, became mandatory - once again, under the false guise of science and protecting health.

Years later, we can all look back and see that mitigation efforts were never designed to truly stop COVID. Instead, they were put into action to turn the United States into an authoritarian regime.

However, what many Americans don’t know is that a precursor to COVID tyranny appeared well before the virus ever did.

What We All Missed About Event 201

In October 2019, Event 201 emerged as a “simulation” of various ways to go about managing a deadly pandemic. This took place over the course of 3.5 hours, where leaders across business, healthcare, and government each took turns experimenting with different scenarios.

What a coincidence that less than one year later, COVID emerged and the US faced some of the worst acts of dictatorship in modern history.

During a speech last year, now-Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke about Event 201 and what it was always designed to do.